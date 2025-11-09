FACTS

Nasrulla Rana has taken four wickets at an average of 9.00 in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes

Aizaz Khan was the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in the ongoing tournament, scoring 66 runs at a strike rate of 440.00

Mosaddek Hossain is the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the ongoing Hong Kong International Sixes

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

For a while, Bangladesh found it hard to approach the tournament with any degree of strategy. They have got their campaign back on track, after the way they beat South Africa and will aim to change the story in the finale. The duo of Abu Hider and Rakibul Hasan showed signs of matching with the bat, but things have fizzled out mostly. Mosaddek Hossain is the only shining light with the ball, but the lack of consistency is going to be a concern.

Meanwhile, under Yasim Murtaza, Hong Kong have retained their core, with major firepower in Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath, alongside the versatile Aizaz Khan and wicket-taking threat of Ehsan Khan. That showed in the Sri Lanka and Afghanistan clash, and now, they want to make it count by winning the Plate final.

BAN’s chance of winning is 45%

HKG’s chance of winning is 55%

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed-out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better, with rain only predicted for the evening.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Bangladesh & Hong Kong Player List

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have played each other four times in the past, with both sides winning two games each.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Best Batters

Abu Hider to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Abu Hider is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the ongoing Hong Kong International Sixes, having scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 193.00. The Mymensingh batter, who has made some solid impacts for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League, will be bracing for challenges.

Aizaz Khan to be Hong Kong, China’s best batter

Aizaz Khan was the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in the ongoing tournament, scoring 66 runs at a strike rate of 440.00. Despite the presence of Anshuman Rath and Babar Hayat, Hong Kong could rely a bit more on Khan to deliver the goods on what promises to be a good batting surface.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Best Bowlers

Mosaddek Hossain to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

Mosaddek Hossain is the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the ongoing Hong Kong International Sixes, having taken four wickets at an average of 11.25 at an economy rate of 15.00. His strike rate of 4.5 is perfect for the Six-Over format, so can you really not have a strong belief in him?

Nasrulla Rana to be Hong Kong’s best bowler

Nasrulla Rana has taken four wickets at an average of 9.00 in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, turning out to be the home team’s best batter so far. His economy rate of 8.50 is incredible and something that needs to be applauded.