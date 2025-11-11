FACTS

With 85 runs in 2 matches, Mark Chapman is the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in the ongoing series. Shai Hope has scored 541 runs in 16 T20I matches, averaging 38.64 this year.

New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning

After a terrible performance with the bat in the 1st T20I, New Zealand bounced back with a nail-biting three-run win in the 2nd T20I, leveling the series 1-1. Batting first, New Zealand posted a huge score of 207/5, following some late fireworks in the final 10 overs from Mark Chapman, who scored 78 runs off 28 balls, with finishing touches provided by Daryl Mitchell (28* runs off 14 balls) and Mitchell Santner (18* runs off 8 balls). Then, with the ball, their seamers did a really good job of tying up the West Indies top order. All the pressure they built was capitalized on by Ish Sodhi in the middle overs, who finished with figures of 3/39. Their skipper, Mitchell Santner, also had a good game, picking up three wickets.

West Indies will be gutted for not closing out the game in the 2nd T20I at Eden Park, where they had it in the bag, courtesy of some late fireworks from Rovman Powell (45 runs off 16 balls), Romario Shepherd (34 runs off 16 balls), and Matthew Forde (29* runs off 13 balls). However, a blunder from them in the final over cost the Windies the match, and their poor powerplay score didn't help their cause either. In the bowling department, Matthew Forde (1/17) and Roston Chase (2/33) were the standout bowlers.

With the series tied at 1-1, the home team has some momentum on their side ahead of this fixture. However, given the way this young West Indies side has played so far, they are a major threat. Therefore, we say it's even stevens in terms of the chance of winning for both teams.

New Zealand Chance of Winning: 65%

West Indies Chance of Winning: 35%

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2025

Shai Hope, although he struggled to get going in the last match where he managed to score only 24 runs off 26 balls, is in good form, having scored a total of 77 runs in two matches this series, averaging 38.50. Overall, Hope has had a great run in T20Is in 2025, scoring 541 runs in 16 T20I matches, averaging 38.64. This match could make or break the series for either team, and his performance with the bat is highly anticipated at the top of the order. We back him to come good in this fixture and predict his score to be over 23 runs.

New Zealand vs West Indies Toss Prediction

Historically, the team batting first has won all three T20I matches played at Saxton Oval in Nelson. In the last two T20I matches, the teams batting first have also ended up on the winning side. We predict the team that wins the toss will ideally look to bat first in this fixture and defend the target.

Weather Report

Nelson will experience cloudy weather on Sunday with a cool temperature of around 20-21°C during the match hours. Humidity levels will be at 78%, and light winds of 6 km/h are expected. Only a 10% chance of precipitation is forecast.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

New Zealand and West Indies Player List

New Zealand vs West Indies Head to Head

New Zealand and West Indies have squared off in 22 T20I matches to date. New Zealand holds the upper hand with 12 wins, while West Indies have only managed to win 6. Two matches ended in No Result, and three matches ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 22

New Zealand Won: 11

West Indies Won: 6

Tie: 3

No Result: 2

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters

Tim Robinson to be the Top Batter for New Zealand

Tim Robinson has scores of 39 and 27 runs in the two matches he has played in the series so far—two very good and fast knocks where he has dominated against the West Indies bowlers, giving a good start to New Zealand. However, he couldn't really convert them into big scores. Having watched him bat in the series so far, we truly believe that a big knock is just around the corner for Robinson. We expect him to come good in this crucial game and score more runs than other batters for New Zealand.

Shai Hope to be the Top Batter for West Indies

The West Indies skipper was partly to blame for their loss in the 2nd T20I where he scored only 24 runs off 26 balls—a really slow start to their run-chase, which had a huge impact in the end. However, Hope will look to bounce back in this fixture, especially since he has scored a total of 77 runs in two matches this series and top-scored in the 1st T20I. We back Hope to step up the tempo of his game and play a match-winning knock for the Windies.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be the Top Bowler for New Zealand

The tall, lanky fast bowler bowled a magnificent spell in the powerplay in the last match, and he finished with figures of 1/21, including one maiden. That's some top stuff! Duffy has picked up a total of three wickets in two matches this series and has been the top bowler in one of the matches. Given his current run of form with the ball, we back Duffy to be the top bowler for the Kiwi in the 3rd T20I.

Roston Chase to be the Top Bowler for West Indies

With his canny off-spin, Roston Chase is the leading wicket-taker for West Indies this series with five wickets in two matches. He has been the top bowler for West Indies in both the matches he has played so far, where he has bowled wicket-to-wicket, building pressure in the middle overs and also providing timely breakthroughs.