FACTS

Having scored 131 runs in the first two games, Salman Ali Agha has been Pakistan’s go-to man in the ODI series so far. With 183 runs in just two ODIs since his return, Quinton de Kock has made a stunning comeback to white ball cricket.

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Having lost the first game of the T20I series, Pakistan came back strong in the final two games to seal the series in Lahore. The tale was reversed in the ODI series though as after a hard fought win in the first game, Pakistan were thrashed handily by the Proteas in the second ODI. While this is not the best South African white ball side, as the visitors have one eye on the upcoming Test series against India, they still seem to have enough in the tank to compete against a Pakistan side that looks all over the place, even at home.

Looking at the final game, Pakistan have the favorites tag besides their name. But seeing how well rounded the South African bowling unit is along with the issues that the hosts have at the top of the order, our calculations suggest that the visitors will walk away with the final game of the tour.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 45%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 55%

Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

The Pakistan top order, to say the least, has been abysmal in the ODI series so far. The one shining light for the Men in Green has been Salman Ali Agha. The former skipper scored a match winning 62 in the first game before following it up with 69 to rescue his side from 22/3 in the next one. We can surely expect one more important contribution from him in the series decider.

There could only be one name here. Quinton de Kock has been exceptional on his return to his favorite format. He started off with a 63 in the first game before smashing his 22nd ODI century with an unbeaten 123 to take the Proteas home in the second game. The way he has played on the Faisalabad wicket gives you no reason to believe he would not put up another big score in the final game of the tour.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically Faisalabad had been a very balanced wicket with both teams batting first or second accumulating the same amount of wins. However, it is very clear after the first couple of games that batting is much easier in the second innings. Why Pakistan decided to bat first in the second game is beyond the realm of understanding but even they would have learned their lesson so expect the toss winning captain to opt for chasing in the third ODI.

Weather Report

Much like the first couple of games, there is expected to be no rain in the final as well.The day will start off on the warm side with the maximum temperature expected to be around 28C but it will be closer to 20C by the end.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Pakistan and South Africa Player List

While South Africa would be happy with their performances so far in the 50 over format, Pakistan know that they need to make some changes. One major one that is expected is the return of speedster Haris Rauf to the line up with Mohammad Wasim Jr making way for the veteran.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa has dominated this fixture against Pakistan 53-35. Pakistan won the opening game of the series but South Africa bounced back in the last game and they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

Pakistan: 35

South Africa: 53

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’ top batter

Salman Agha heads into this game after a brilliant half century in the last game. He has been standout batter in this series for the home side and with 551 runs, he is also the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter

Quinton de Kock’s return in the ODI format has been nothing short of a fairytale. In the opening game he scored a half century and he backed that with a century in the last game and we expect a similar impact in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Naseem Shah to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Pakistan bowlers struggled in the last game, Naseem Shah showcased his class in the opening game as he bagged three wickets. He is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2025 and we expect him to turn things around in the upcoming game.

Nandre Burger to be South Africa’ top bowler

Nandre Burger has struggled with injuries prior to this series, he returned in the starting lineup in the last game and ended up with bowling figures of 4/46. He had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.