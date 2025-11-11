India vs Nepal Match Prediction
IND
60%
Chance of Winning
LKA
40%
Mission Road Ground
FACTS
- Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions
- Across domestic short-format cricket, Nadeem has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls
- Sundeep Jora scored 53 runs against Afghanistan
India vs Nepal Chance of Winning
India’s tragic performance in the Hong Kong Sixes continued for yet another season, as induced by one bad over from Priyank Panchal, India failed to cut the quarter-finals. Then they lost to the UAE in the first Bowl match as well, to be at the receiving end of a tragic campaign. A win against Nepal will restore some sanity in the upcoming match.
Despite losing to Sri Lanka in their first Bowl match, Sandeep Jora’s Nepal have structure, clarity in player roles, and well-developed short-format instincts. The likes of Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, and Mohammad Aadil Alam can change things for good. Rashid Khan made an instant impact with the ball, with four wickets in the first game and he will continue to spearhead the Nepal bowling unit again.
- IND’s chance of winning is 60%
- NEP’s chance of winning is 40%
India vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction
The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.
Weather Report
Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.
India Player List
India vs Nepal Head-To-Head
India and Nepal have faced each other twice, with India winning both games comfortably.
India vs Nepal Best Batters
Robin Uthappa to be India’s best batter
Robin Uthappa scored 28 against Pakistan in the first league game before being dismissed for a duck against Kuwait. But the second game seemed like an anomaly of sorts - so expect the Karnataka wicket-keeper to make amends in the upcoming match and score a big one.
Sundeep Jora to be Nepal’s best batter
Sundeep Jora scored 53 runs against Afghanistan to make his intent clear and what he’s going to bring to the table. Despite the presence of Lokesh Bam and Mohammad Aadil Alam, Jora continues to be their most impactful player - so backing him will be a good idea.
India vs Nepal Best Bowlers
Shahbaz Nadeem to be India’s best bowler
Shahbaz Nadeem’s strength is forcing aerial hits against the spin angle which has helped him pick two wickets in the previous two matches. Across domestic short-format cricket, he has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls, which is notable in overs where batters must clear the field.
Thanuka Dabare to be Sri Lanka’s best batter
Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions. His boundary % in the first eight balls faced sits around 46%, meaning he accelerates instantly, which is a premium skill in Sixes cricket.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
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