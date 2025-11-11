FACTS

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions

Across domestic short-format cricket, Nadeem has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls

Sundeep Jora scored 53 runs against Afghanistan

India vs Nepal Chance of Winning

India’s tragic performance in the Hong Kong Sixes continued for yet another season, as induced by one bad over from Priyank Panchal, India failed to cut the quarter-finals. Then they lost to the UAE in the first Bowl match as well, to be at the receiving end of a tragic campaign. A win against Nepal will restore some sanity in the upcoming match.

Despite losing to Sri Lanka in their first Bowl match, Sandeep Jora’s Nepal have structure, clarity in player roles, and well-developed short-format instincts. The likes of Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, and Mohammad Aadil Alam can change things for good. Rashid Khan made an instant impact with the ball, with four wickets in the first game and he will continue to spearhead the Nepal bowling unit again.

IND’s chance of winning is 60%

NEP’s chance of winning is 40%

India vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

cloudy 68% cool no wind

cloudy 68% cool no wind

India Player List

India vs Nepal Head-To-Head

India and Nepal have faced each other twice, with India winning both games comfortably.

India vs Nepal Best Batters

Robin Uthappa to be India’s best batter

Robin Uthappa scored 28 against Pakistan in the first league game before being dismissed for a duck against Kuwait. But the second game seemed like an anomaly of sorts - so expect the Karnataka wicket-keeper to make amends in the upcoming match and score a big one.

Sundeep Jora to be Nepal’s best batter

Sundeep Jora scored 53 runs against Afghanistan to make his intent clear and what he’s going to bring to the table. Despite the presence of Lokesh Bam and Mohammad Aadil Alam, Jora continues to be their most impactful player - so backing him will be a good idea.

India vs Nepal Best Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be India’s best bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem’s strength is forcing aerial hits against the spin angle which has helped him pick two wickets in the previous two matches. Across domestic short-format cricket, he has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls, which is notable in overs where batters must clear the field.

Thanuka Dabare to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions. His boundary % in the first eight balls faced sits around 46%, meaning he accelerates instantly, which is a premium skill in Sixes cricket.