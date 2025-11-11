FACTS

In emerging T20 leagues, Morris averages 28.4 at a strike rate of 146, with a notable 42% boundary rate in his first 12 balls faced Kashief Joseph has recorded 14 wickets in his last 12 matches, with a wicket every 11.9 balls Khwaja Nafay has remained unbeaten in both of Pakistan’s encounters this season, having scored 25* and 18* against Kuwait and India

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan entered the tournament as runners-up in the 2024 edition, where they won both of their group matches and marched into the final before narrowly losing to Sri Lanka. They showed some spunk in the group stage of this edition too, but failed to capitalise against India. However, it must be noted that, led by Abbas Afridi, their squad brings explosive hitting power and multi-skill depth through Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shahid Aziz.

Meanwhile, South Africa lost to Afghanistan, but more than enough made up for it by beating Nepal. Their side under Jordan Morris remains youthful, sharp, and tactically disciplined, with Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Blake Simpson, and Kashief Joseph offering reliable strike roles across batting and bowling phases.

PAK’s chance of winning is 60%

RSA’s chance of winning is 40%

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

cloudy 68% cool no wind

cloudy 68% cool no wind

Pakistan Player List

Pakistan vs South Africa Head-To-Head

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other seven times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with Pakistan winning four as compared to three wins by South Africa.

Pakistan vs South Africa Best Batters

Khwaja Nafay to be Pakistan’s best batter

Khwaja Nafay has remained unbeaten in both of Pakistan’s encounters this season, having scored 25* and 18* against Kuwait and India, respectively. He has been the fulcrum of Pakistan’s batting this year, and what is interesting is the fact that Nafay is striking it as clean as he could get. So back him to be Pakistan’s best batter against South Africa.

Jordan Morris to be South Africa’s best batter

Jordan Morris has emerged as one of South Africa’s most reliable run-setters in short formats. In emerging T20 leagues, he averages 28.4 at a strike rate of 146, with a notable 42% boundary rate in his first 12 balls faced. His strength is picking gaps early rather than swinging wildly, which is ideal for pacing six-a-side innings.

Pakistan vs South Africa Best Bowlers

Abbas Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler

Given that only one bowler is allowed to bowl two overs, Afridi is the obvious pick for Pakistan. His variations and cutter-heavy approach work brilliantly in short formats and as a matter of fact, he picked up two two-wicket hauls in the last edition of Hong Kong Sixes. Expect him to pick up wickets at the death as he did against India and Kuwait on Friday.

Kashief Joseph to be South Africa’s best bowler

Kashief Joseph excels in high-pressure situations. In South African T20 domestic games, he has recorded 14 wickets in his last 12 matches, with a wicket every 11.9 balls. His change-of-pace traps batters trying to hit across the line. must clear the field, which was evidenced by the Nepal clash.