FACTS

Yasin Patel has taken three wickets for Kuwait in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, at an average of 26.00

Sharafuddin Ashraf has taken 31 wickets in his last 28 T20 matches at an economy of 7.21

Yasin Patel is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait so far in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having amassed 58 runs at a strike rate of 414.28.

Kuwait vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Kuwait have been surprisingly good this year, beating India in a comprehensive fashion. They bring an interesting roster led by Yasin Patel, featuring aggressive batters like Bilal Tahir and Adnan Idrees, and an all-rounder option in Meet Bhavsar. All of them have rendered their effectiveness to guide their side to a place in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are not too lenient either. Led by Gulbadin Naib, they’ve shown extreme amount of spunk that have reduced the opposition to a game of dice. The instinct to bat long and hit big are so ingrained that you can count the fact that Afghanistan are going to deliver the goods no matter what happens.

KUW’s chance of winning is 35%

AFG’s chance of winning is 65%

Kuwait vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

Cloudy No Rain 68% No wind

Cloudy No Rain 68% No wind

Kuwait Player List

Kuwait vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

This will be the first Hong Kong Sixes encounter between Kuwait and Afghanistan.

Kuwait vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Yasin Patel to be Kuwait’s best batter

Yasin Patel is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait so far in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having amassed 58 runs at a strike rate of 414.28. The way Patel has batted has provided great insurance to Kuwait and that’s why one should trust him to do well with the bat once again for Kuwait.

Karim Janat to be Afghanistan’s best batter

Janat’s T20 strike rate across top leagues is 148.3, with 38% of his scoring shots being boundaries. In two matches this season, Janat has scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 385.71, with four fours and 10 sixes to his name. So trust him to deliver.

Kuwait vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Yasin Patel to be Kuwait’s best bowler

Yasin Patel has taken three wickets for Kuwait in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, at an average of 26.00 with a strike rate of 8.00. Patel is not just the best batter in the side, but also the most impactful bowler of the side too. So what are you waiting for?

Sharafuddin Ashraf to be Afghanistan’s best bowler

Sharafuddin Ashraf brings deceptive drift and loop, ideal for Sixes cricket where batters must hit out. He has taken 31 wickets in his last 28 T20 matches at an economy of 7.21, which translates exceptionally well to pressure overs in this format.