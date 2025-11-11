FACTS

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions

Nilansh Keswani has a career economy rate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket

Across domestic T20 tournaments, Nimesh Vimukthi has taken 29 wickets in his last 25 matches at an economy of 7.4

United Arab Emirates vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

The United Arab Emirates came into this edition with confidence, having won one and lost one in 2024 before bowing out in the Plate Final against South Africa. Even though they couldn’t secure a win in the league stage this season, thanks to the impact of skipper Khalid Shah, and seasoned campaigners like Nilansh Keswani, and Muhammad Farooq, the UAE possess both experience and explosiveness.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who arrived with championship confidence after their title-winning run in 2024, are humbled in the group stage already and are out of the Championship race. Under captain Lahiru Madushanka, the side remains stacked with multi-phase contributors - Thanuka Dabare, Dhananjaya Lakshan, and Nimesh Vimukthi making them one of the most complete Sixes squads again this year.

UAE’s chance of winning is 60%

SL’s chance of winning is 40%

United Arab Emirates vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

United Arab Emirates & Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka were champions in the 2024 edition, but lost to Hong Kong and Bangladesh respectively to find them play in the Bowl rounds.

United Arab Emirates vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head

United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka have faced each other five times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with Sri Lanka winning four games.

United Arab Emirates vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Harshit Kaushik to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter

The UAE skipper has emerged as one of the Gulf region’s most consistent hitters. His fearless approach and ability to accelerate quickly have earned him success in multiple T10 leagues. Expect Kaushik to dominate the innings right from word go.

Thanuka Dabare to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions. His boundary % in first 8 balls faced sits around 46%, meaning he accelerates instantly which is a premium skill in Sixes cricket.

United Arab Emirates vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Nilansh Keswani to be United Arab Emirates’s best bowler

The left-arm spinner brings variety and calm to the UAE attack. With a career economy rate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket, he often breaks key partnerships while maintaining control. So you really need to take a strong bet on him to have your money’s worth be compounded enough.

Nimesh Vimukthi to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Nimesh Vimukthi’s left-arm spin thrives in Sixes conditions. Across domestic T20 tournaments, he has taken 29 wickets in his last 25 matches at an economy of 7.4. His ability to slow scoring and force aerial shots gives Sri Lanka tactical control.