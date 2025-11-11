FACTS

Aizaz Khan was the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in their only completed game, scoring 44 runs off just 10 balls

Ehsan Khan has taken seven wickets in the last two seasons of the Hong Kong Sixes

Joe Denly’s Sixes record boasts a strike rate of 182, with an average of 26 per match

Hong Kong, China vs England Chance of Winning

Hong Kong showed promise in the 2024 edition, winning one and losing one before falling to South Africa in the Plate Semi-Final. Under Yasim Murtaza, they retain their core, with major firepower in Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath, alongside the versatile Aizaz Khan and wicket-taking threat Ehsan Khan. That showed in the Sri Lanka clash, and they’d love to repeat the same once again in the Bowl match.

On the other hand, for England, things turned out to be different. They saw both their league games being washed away - and now they find themselves in the quarter-finals, looking for a reset after a disappointing 2024 edition, where they lost both group matches and then fell in the Bowl Final to Oman. With Joe Denly at the helm and a squad built around multi-role cricketers, England look more balanced this time.

HKG’s chance of winning is 60%

ENG’s chance of winning is 40%

Hong Kong, China vs England Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

Hong Kong, China & England Player List

Hong Kong, China vs England Head-To-Head

Hong Kong and England have faced each other three times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with England emerging victorious in two games.

Hong Kong, China vs England Best Batters

Aizaz Khan to be Hong Kong, China’s best batter

Aizaz Khan was the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in their only completed game, scoring 44 runs off just 10 balls. Despite the presence of Anshuman Rath and Babar Hayat, Hong Kong could rely a bit more on Khan to deliver the goods on what promises to be a good batting surface.

Joe Denly to be England’s best batter

A proven match-winner and natural stroke-maker, Joe Denly’s adaptability makes him England’s biggest weapon in the upcoming event. His Sixes record boasts a strike rate of 182, with an average of 26 per match, with the highest score capped at 31 in an uninterrupted. Expect him to lead from the front.

Hong Kong, China vs England Best Bowlers

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’s best bowler

Ehsan Khan’s flight and guile have troubled even seasoned batters in Sixes. His knack for taking crucial wickets while maintaining control could prove decisive in a condensed format where every delivery counts. As a matter of fact, Ehsan Khan has taken seven wickets in the last two seasons of Hong Kong Sixes.

James Coles to be England’s best bowler

James Coles’ clever use of angles and cutters makes him effective on Mong Kok’s low-bounce surface. His knack for picking wickets in the middle overs makes him England’s best bet to apply pressure in the Sixes format. Expect him to do well and pick at least two wickets.