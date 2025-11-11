FACTS

Muhammad Shahzad is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes

Chris Green is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken five wickets at an average of 11.40

Khwaja Nafay has remained unbeaten in two of Pakistan’s encounters this season, having scored 25* and 18* against Kuwait and India

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Jack Wood’s half-century ensured a simple win for them against the United Arab Emirates before their match against England was abandoned due to rain. But since then, Chris Green has ensured to have taken the role of the most destructive player, with regular bursts of wickets.

On the other hand, Pakistan are not too behind either. Despite losing to India in the league game, they have made a comeback in a stunning fashion. At the centre of it is Muhammad Shahzad, whose bowling has remained a case-study in the Sixes. The duo of Abdul Samad and Khawaja Nafay have also ensured that Pakistan have a solid base ready to challenge the Indian hegemony.

AUS’s chance of winning is 55%

PAK’s chance of winning is 45%

Australia vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed-out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better, with rain only predicted for the evening.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Australia & Pakistan Player List

Australia vs Pakistan Head-To-Head

Australia and Pakistan have played four matches against each other in the Hong Kong Sixes, with both sides winning two games each.

Australia vs Pakistan Best Batters

Jack Wood to be Australia’s best batter

Jack Wood is the best batter for Australia in the ongoing tournament, scoring 65 runs with a strike rate of 433.33. Even though Ben McDermott couldn’t do much with the bat, Wood’s show ensured things have worked out fine for Australia.

Khwaja Nafay to be Pakistan’s best batter

Khwaja Nafay has remained unbeaten in two of Pakistan’s encounters this season, having scored 25* and 18* against Kuwait and India, respectively. He has been the fulcrum of Pakistan’s batting this year, and what is interesting is the fact that Nafay is striking it as clean as he could get.

Australia vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Chris Green to be Australia’s best bowler

Chris Green is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken five wickets at an average of 11.40. He forces mistimed lofted shots, which is gold in this format.

Muhammad Shahzad to be Pakistan’s best bowler

Muhammad Shahzad is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken five wickets at an average of 11.40 at a strike rate of 3.6. Imagine the kind of impact it has had. He’ll definitely come into the picture once again.