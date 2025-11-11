Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction
55%
Chance of Winning
45%
National teams
Mission Road Ground
FACTS
- Muhammad Shahzad is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes
- Chris Green is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken five wickets at an average of 11.40
- Khwaja Nafay has remained unbeaten in two of Pakistan’s encounters this season, having scored 25* and 18* against Kuwait and India
Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
Jack Wood’s half-century ensured a simple win for them against the United Arab Emirates before their match against England was abandoned due to rain. But since then, Chris Green has ensured to have taken the role of the most destructive player, with regular bursts of wickets.
On the other hand, Pakistan are not too behind either. Despite losing to India in the league game, they have made a comeback in a stunning fashion. At the centre of it is Muhammad Shahzad, whose bowling has remained a case-study in the Sixes. The duo of Abdul Samad and Khawaja Nafay have also ensured that Pakistan have a solid base ready to challenge the Indian hegemony.
- AUS’s chance of winning is 55%
- PAK’s chance of winning is 45%
Australia vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.
Weather Report
Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed-out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better, with rain only predicted for the evening.
Australia & Pakistan Player List
Australia vs Pakistan Head-To-Head
Australia and Pakistan have played four matches against each other in the Hong Kong Sixes, with both sides winning two games each.
Australia vs Pakistan Best Batters
Jack Wood to be Australia’s best batter
Jack Wood is the best batter for Australia in the ongoing tournament, scoring 65 runs with a strike rate of 433.33. Even though Ben McDermott couldn’t do much with the bat, Wood’s show ensured things have worked out fine for Australia.
Khwaja Nafay to be Pakistan’s best batter
Khwaja Nafay has remained unbeaten in two of Pakistan’s encounters this season, having scored 25* and 18* against Kuwait and India, respectively. He has been the fulcrum of Pakistan’s batting this year, and what is interesting is the fact that Nafay is striking it as clean as he could get.
Australia vs Pakistan Best Bowlers
Chris Green to be Australia’s best bowler
Chris Green is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken five wickets at an average of 11.40. He forces mistimed lofted shots, which is gold in this format.
Muhammad Shahzad to be Pakistan’s best bowler
Muhammad Shahzad is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken five wickets at an average of 11.40 at a strike rate of 3.6. Imagine the kind of impact it has had. He’ll definitely come into the picture once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
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