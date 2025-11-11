FACTS

The Melbourne Renegades won their first ever women’s Big Bash League title the previous season.

Two-time champions, Brisbane Heat have qualified for the play-offs in each of the previous 8 seasons of the women’s Big Bash League.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women will have revenge on their minds, having lost the final to Melbourne Renegades in the previous season. The team is one of the most consistent sides in Women’s BBL history, having made it to the play-offs on each occasion. They will be led by Jess Jonassen and have the next big thing in women’s cricket, Charli Knott, in their ranks.

Melbourne Renegades Women’s team will be looking at a repeat of last season’s heroics when they lifted the title. They, however, will be without their captain, Sophie Molineaux, for the opening two games as she is recovering from a leg injury. Courtney Webb will be expected to score the bulk of the team’s runs with Deandra Dottin likely to add the much-needed explosiveness for the defending champions.

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Aussie batter Grace Harris is tailor-made for the shortest formats, as she boasts of a strike rate of over 155 in international cricket. The 32-year-old has played for both teams and scored 358 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of over 140. She will be given the task of scoring quick runs for the team and we’re backing her to go big in the match.

Melbourne Renegades’ opener Courtney Webb comes into the tournament on the back of a good outing at the Spring T20 Challenge. The 25-year-old scored 131 runs in four innings, averaging 32.75 at a strike rate of 133.67, which puts her in prime form to give the team a good platform at the top of the order.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction

The previous three T20 matches played at the Allan Border Field have seen teams opt to bowl first in all games. However, the last 5 matches have seen just two successful chases while teams have defended their total thrice which makes us believe that the captain that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

We are expecting a little rain to cause some interruptions in the game in Brisbane, but it is unlikely to lead to reduced overs. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

With the Women’s World Cup recently concluded, we might see some players be afforded a rest after their exploits at the quadrennial tournament. The Renegades would be without their captain Sophie Molineaux for the first two games as she’s nursing a leg injury.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head to Head

The rivalry between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Heat Women has been neck-to-neck over the years. The two-time champions have a narrow lead 11-9 over the Renegade. The previous game played at the Allan Border Field was won by the Heat.

Head to Head:

Brisbane Heat Women: 11

Melbourne Renegades Women: 09

Draw/Tie: 00

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

Fresh from her epic century in the World Cup semi-final, all eyes will be on India’s Jemimah Rodrigues when she turns out in Brisbane Heat colours. She averaged45 in the previous 5 games, batting at a strike rate of over 140. Facing her former side in the season opener will be an added incentive for the young batter.

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

With 248 runs in her previous 9 games, Courtney Webb is the most in-form batter for Melbourne Renegades. The team’s second-highest run scorer will be tasked with scoring the bulk of the team’s runs with them having released Hayley Matthews for the 2025 edition.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

Heat captain Jess Jonassen has taken 9 wickets in the previous 5 T20 games she has played. The left-arm spinner finished last season as the third-highest wicket-taker with 17 dismissals in 12 games. She’ll be keen to start the season with a bang.

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

Bowling is not the Renegades’ strongest suit, but they still have a few potent bowlers who can trouble the opposition. In Molineaux’s absence, we are backing Aussie spinner Georgia Wareham to emerge as the team’s best bowler. The 26-year-old took 11 wickets in as many games last season and will be keen on adding to that tally for the defending champions.