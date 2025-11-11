FACTS

Yasin Patel has taken five wickets for Kuwait in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, at an average of 21.00 with a strike rate of 7.2

Yasin Patel is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait so far in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having amassed 87 runs at a strike rate of 334.61

In the only completed game for England in the ongoing season, Ethan Brookes scored an unbeaten 50 runs

England vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

England saw both their league games being washed away - but they beat Hong Kong in the quarter-finals. With Dan Mousley at the helm and a squad built around multi-role cricketers, England look more balanced this time, but they lack crucial game experience important to Sixes cricket, which Kuwait now have in plenty.

Kuwait have been surprisingly good this year, comprehensively beating India and Afghanistan. They bring an interesting roster led by Yasin Patel, featuring aggressive batters like Bilal Tahir and Adnan Idrees, and an all-rounder option in Meet Bhavsar. All of them have rendered their effectiveness to guide their side to a place in the finals.

ENG’s chance of winning is 45%

KUW’s chance of winning is 55%

England vs Kuwait Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed-out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better, with rain only predicted for the evening.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

England & Kuwait Player List

England vs Kuwait Head-To-Head

England and Kuwait have played only once against each other, with the former emerging victorious in that game.

England vs Kuwait Best Batters

Ethan Brookes to be England’s best batter

In the only completed game for England in the ongoing season, Ethan Brookes was the epicentre of success, scoring an unbeaten 50 runs while picking two wickets. He knows how to strike big, which was evident from his batting against Hong Kong.

Yasin Patel to be Kuwait’s best batter

Yasin Patel is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait so far in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having amassed 87 runs at a strike rate of 334.61. The way Patel has batted has provided great insurance to Kuwait and that’s why one should trust him to do well with the bat once again for Kuwait.

England vs Kuwait Best Bowlers

James Coles to be England’s best bowler

James Coles’ clever use of angles and cutters makes him effective on Mong Kok’s low-bounce surface. His knack for picking wickets in the middle overs makes him England’s best bet to apply pressure in the Sixes format. Expect him to do well and pick at least two wickets.

Yasin Patel to be Kuwait’s best bowler

Yasin Patel has taken five wickets for Kuwait in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, at an average of 21.00 with a strike rate of 7.20. Patel is not just the best batter in the side, but also the most impactful bowler of the side too.