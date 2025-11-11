India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction
45%
Chance of Winning
55%
National teams
Mission Road Ground
FACTS
- Lahiru Madushanka is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes
- Stuart Binny has picked up three wickets so far in the Hong Kong Sixes at an average of 22.33
- Dhananjaya Lakshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 281.25
India vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
India have found it hard to get things to align, with the likes of Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Priyank Panchal, and Shahbaz Nadeem nowhere close to where they should have been. The lack of cohesion and the inability to strike big from the beginning have allowed the opposition to tighten their grip right from the word go.
On the other hand, after a dismal showing in the group stage, Sri Lanka have turned it around in the Bowl round, beating UAE and Nepal respectively. Ahead of the last Bowl game, they would want to secure a spot in the Bowl final to make things interesting for them. Their hopes will lie square on the shoulders of Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Madushanka - two of their best players this year.
- IND’s chance of winning is 45%
- SL’s chance of winning is 55%
India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.
Weather Report
Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better with rain only predicted for the evening.
India & Sri Lanka Player List
India vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head
India and Sri Lanka have taken on each other five times in the Hong Kong Sixes before, with the former securing three wins as compared to two by the defending champions.
India vs Sri Lanka Best Batters
Dinesh Karthik to be India’s best batter
Dinesh Karthik has scored 74 runs at an average of 37 with a strike rate of 273.33 in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes. He is just behind Abhimanyu Mithun for the kind of impact he has shown in the league. Trusting him to do it again won’t be a bad idea.
Dhananjaya Lakshan to be Sri Lanka’s best batter
Dhananjaya Lakshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 281.25. While Sri Lanka struggled big-time in his absence, the fact that he has come to his own in the Bowl round, India will be threatened.
India vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers
Stuart Binny to be India’s best bowler
Former India all-rounder Stuart Binny has picked up three wickets so far in the Hong Kong Sixes at an average of 22.33 and an economy rate of 13.40. That puts him at the top of the list among India bowlers, but perhaps emblematic of India’s campaign this year.
Lahiru Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler
Lahiru Madushanka is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken four wickets at an average of 10.50 at an economy rate of 11.45. His strike rate of 5.5 makes him such an impactful player in the Sixes.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
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