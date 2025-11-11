FACTS

Lahiru Madushanka is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes

Stuart Binny has picked up three wickets so far in the Hong Kong Sixes at an average of 22.33

Dhananjaya Lakshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 281.25

India vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

India have found it hard to get things to align, with the likes of Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Priyank Panchal, and Shahbaz Nadeem nowhere close to where they should have been. The lack of cohesion and the inability to strike big from the beginning have allowed the opposition to tighten their grip right from the word go.

On the other hand, after a dismal showing in the group stage, Sri Lanka have turned it around in the Bowl round, beating UAE and Nepal respectively. Ahead of the last Bowl game, they would want to secure a spot in the Bowl final to make things interesting for them. Their hopes will lie square on the shoulders of Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Madushanka - two of their best players this year.

IND’s chance of winning is 45%

SL’s chance of winning is 55%

India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better with rain only predicted for the evening.

Cloudy No Rain cool no wind

Cloudy No Rain cool no wind

India & Sri Lanka Player List

India vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head

India and Sri Lanka have taken on each other five times in the Hong Kong Sixes before, with the former securing three wins as compared to two by the defending champions.

India vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Dinesh Karthik to be India’s best batter

Dinesh Karthik has scored 74 runs at an average of 37 with a strike rate of 273.33 in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes. He is just behind Abhimanyu Mithun for the kind of impact he has shown in the league. Trusting him to do it again won’t be a bad idea.

Dhananjaya Lakshan to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Dhananjaya Lakshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 281.25. While Sri Lanka struggled big-time in his absence, the fact that he has come to his own in the Bowl round, India will be threatened.

India vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Stuart Binny to be India’s best bowler

Former India all-rounder Stuart Binny has picked up three wickets so far in the Hong Kong Sixes at an average of 22.33 and an economy rate of 13.40. That puts him at the top of the list among India bowlers, but perhaps emblematic of India’s campaign this year.

Lahiru Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Lahiru Madushanka is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken four wickets at an average of 10.50 at an economy rate of 11.45. His strike rate of 5.5 makes him such an impactful player in the Sixes.