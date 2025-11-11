FACTS

Bilal Tahir is the highest wicket-taker for Kuwait in the ongoing season of Hong Kong Sixes

Muhammad Shahzad is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes

Yasin Patel is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait so far in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having amassed 87 runs at a strike rate of 334.61

Pakistan vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Despite losing to India in the league stage of the Hong Kong Sixes, Pakistan have found it easy this season. Particularly, the way Khawaja Nafay is batting, all the signs are pointing towards the fact that Pakistan will have an upper edge in the finale. He would expect some support from Abdul Samad to give them the classy experience.

Kuwait have been surprisingly good this year, comprehensively beating India, Afghanistan, and England. They bring an interesting roster led by Yasin Patel, featuring aggressive batters like Bilal Tahir and Adnan Idrees, and an all-rounder option in Meet Bhavsar. All of them have rendered their effectiveness to guide their side to a place in the finals.

PAK’s chance of winning is 45%

KUW’s chance of winning is 55%

Pakistan vs Kuwait Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed-out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better, with rain only predicted for the evening.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Pakistan & Kuwait Player List

Pakistan vs Kuwait Head-To-Head

Pakistan and Kuwait have played each other twice times in the past, with Pakistan winning both games.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Best Batters

Khwaja Nafay to be Pakistan’s best batter

Khwaja Nafay is the third-highest run-scorer in the Hong Kong International Sixes, having scored 129 runs at an average of 129.00 at a strike rate of 274.46. He has been the fulcrum of Pakistan’s batting this year, and what is interesting is the fact that Nafay is striking it as clean as he could get.

Yasin Patel to be Kuwait’s best batter

Yasin Patel is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait so far in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having amassed 98 runs at a strike rate of 326.66. The way Patel has batted throughout the tournament has provided great insurance and that’s why one should trust him to do well with the bat once again for Kuwait.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Best Bowlers

Muhammad Shahzad to be Pakistan’s best bowler

Muhammad Shahzad is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes,having taken six wickets at an average of 13.16 at a strike rate of 4.0. Imagine the kind of impact it has had. He’ll definitely come into the picture once again.

Bilal Tahir to be Kuwait’s best bowler

Bilal Tahir is the highest wicket-taker for Kuwait in the ongoing season of Hong Kong Sixes,having taken six wickets at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 11.25. His strike rate of 4.00 tells you how impactful he has been this year. So trust him to repeat the heroics in the final once again.