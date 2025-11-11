FACTS

Lahiru Madushanka is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes

Mohammad Arfan is the highest run-scorer for the United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes

Dhananjaya Lakshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 281.25

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

After a dismal showing in the group stage, Sri Lanka have turned it around in the Bowl round, beating UAE and Nepal respectively. Ahead of the last Bowl game, they would want to secure a spot in the Bowl final to make things interesting for them. Their hopes will lie square on the shoulders of Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Madushanka - two of their best players this year.

On the other hand, United Arab Emirates need Saghir Khan and Muhammad Arfan to deliver the goods with the bat. Nilansh Keswani further needs to do better with the ball to give them a chance against Nepal, who look more structured in their approach and how they’re treating ball-striking.

SL’s chance of winning is 55%

UAE’s chance of winning is 45%

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed-out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better, with rain only predicted for the evening.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Sri Lanka & United Arab Emirates Player List

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Head-To-Head

The United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka have faced each other six times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with Sri Lanka winning five games.

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Best Batters

Dhananjaya Lakshan to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Dhananjaya Lakshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 281.25. While Sri Lanka struggled big-time in his absence, the fact that he has come to his own in the Bowl round, India will be threatened.

Muhammad Arfan to be UAE’s best batter

Mohammad Arfan is the highest run-scorer for the United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 82 runs at an average of 41.00 with a strike rate of 241.17. He has been the fulcrum of the UAE’s batting this year and you can trust him to repeat the same once again.

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Best Bowlers

Lahiru Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Lahiru Madushanka is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken four wickets at an average of 10.50 at an economy rate of 11.45. His strike rate of 5.5 makes him such an impactful player in the Sixes.

Nilansh Keswani to be United Arab Emirates’s best bowler

The left-arm spinner brings variety and calm to the UAE attack. With a career economy rate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket, he often breaks key partnerships while maintaining control. In the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, he has been the best bowler for United Arab Emirates, having an average of 18.50.