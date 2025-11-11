Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction
55%
Chance of Winning
45%
Mission Road Ground
FACTS
- Lahiru Madushanka is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes
- Mohammad Arfan is the highest run-scorer for the United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes
- Dhananjaya Lakshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 281.25
Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning
After a dismal showing in the group stage, Sri Lanka have turned it around in the Bowl round, beating UAE and Nepal respectively. Ahead of the last Bowl game, they would want to secure a spot in the Bowl final to make things interesting for them. Their hopes will lie square on the shoulders of Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Madushanka - two of their best players this year.
On the other hand, United Arab Emirates need Saghir Khan and Muhammad Arfan to deliver the goods with the bat. Nilansh Keswani further needs to do better with the ball to give them a chance against Nepal, who look more structured in their approach and how they’re treating ball-striking.
- SL’s chance of winning is 55%
- UAE’s chance of winning is 45%
Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction
The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.
Weather Report
Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed-out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better, with rain only predicted for the evening.
Sri Lanka & United Arab Emirates Player List
Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Head-To-Head
The United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka have faced each other six times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with Sri Lanka winning five games.
Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Best Batters
Dhananjaya Lakshan to be Sri Lanka’s best batter
Dhananjaya Lakshan is the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 281.25. While Sri Lanka struggled big-time in his absence, the fact that he has come to his own in the Bowl round, India will be threatened.
Muhammad Arfan to be UAE’s best batter
Mohammad Arfan is the highest run-scorer for the United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having scored 82 runs at an average of 41.00 with a strike rate of 241.17. He has been the fulcrum of the UAE’s batting this year and you can trust him to repeat the same once again.
Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Best Bowlers
Lahiru Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler
Lahiru Madushanka is the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, having taken four wickets at an average of 10.50 at an economy rate of 11.45. His strike rate of 5.5 makes him such an impactful player in the Sixes.
Nilansh Keswani to be United Arab Emirates’s best bowler
The left-arm spinner brings variety and calm to the UAE attack. With a career economy rate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket, he often breaks key partnerships while maintaining control. In the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, he has been the best bowler for United Arab Emirates, having an average of 18.50.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
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