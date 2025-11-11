FACTS

With 389 runs, Gurinder Singh is the leading run scorer for Sikkim this season. With 236 runs, Ayush Loharuka is the leading run scorer for Bihar in this campaign.

Sikkim vs Bihar Chance of Winning

Sikkim had a decent campaign last season as they ended the campaign with two wins in five matches but missed the finals last term. They have been decent so far as they have managed three draws in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they drew against Mizoram.

Much like their opponents, Bihar are unbeaten after three games this season. They were impressive in the opening game as they beat Arunachal Pradesh but since then they have managed back to back draws and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Sikkim are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sikkim’ chances of winning - 60%

Bihar’ chances of winning - 40%

Sikkim vs Bihar Prediction Tips 2025

Kranthi Kumar has been one of the most consistent batters for Sikkim this season. So far this season he has scored 341 runs with an average of 113.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 107 runs with an average of 53.50. In the last match he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sikkim vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last three games which includes two wins which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Rangpo during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Clear Clear No Rain No Rain 20 20 9km/hr 9km/hr Clear Clear No Rain No Rain 20 20 9km/hr 9km/hr

Sikkim and Bihar Player List

[Sikkim_vs_Bihar_Squads]

Teams Form

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim are winless after three games as they have three draws in three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Bihar Team Form

Bihar were relegated last season but so far this season they have managed one win and two draws and are third on the table.

Sikkim vs Bihar Head to Head

Bihar have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sikkim in this tournament 1-0.

Head to Head:

Sikkim: 00

Bihar: 01

Draw/Tie: 03

Sikkim vs Bihar Top Batters

Gurinder Singh to be Sikkim’ top batter

Gurinder Singh continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 49 runs. So far this season he has scored 389 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayush Loharuka to be Bihar’ top batter

Ayush Loharuka has been excellent so far in this campaign and we expect him to carry on his form in this game. With 236 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sikkim vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Kranthi Kumar to be Sikkim’ top bowler

Kranthi Kumar has been outstanding with the bat and the ball this season. So far this season he has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sakib Hussain to be Bihar’ top bowler

Sakib Hussain struggled to make an impact in the last match regardless we are going to back him as he has been outstanding this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.