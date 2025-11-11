FACTS

In emerging T20 leagues, Morris averages 28.4 at a strike rate of 146, with a notable 42% boundary rate in his first 12 balls faced

Kashief Joseph has recorded 14 wickets in his last 12 matches, with a wicket every 11.9 balls

Mosaddek Hossain is the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the ongoing Hong Kong International Sixes

Bangladesh vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have found it hard to approach the tournament with any degree of strategy. The duo of Abu Hider and Rakibul Hasan showed signs of matching with the bat, but things have fizzled out mostly. Mosaddek Hossain is the only shining light with the ball, but the lack of consistency is going to be a concern.

On the other hand, South Africa have struggled beyond Jorich Van Schalkwyk. Abdullah Bayoumy made the ball talking but that’s about it. The impact of Blake Simpson can never be overstated, and they will try to go one step forward in the campaign by making it to the Plate Final.

BAN’s chance of winning is 35%

RSA’s chance of winning is 65%

Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better with rain only predicted for the evening.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Bangladesh & South Africa Player List

Bangladesh vs South Africa Head-To-Head

Bangladesh and South Africa have played each other thrice, with South Africa winning all three games.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Best Batters

Abu Hider to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Abu Hider is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the ongoing Hong Kong International Sixes, having scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 200.00. The Mymensingh batter, who has made some solid impact for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League, will be bracing for challenges.

Jordan Morris to be South Africa’s best batter

Jordan Morris has emerged as one of South Africa’s most reliable run-setters in short formats. In emerging T20 leagues, he averages 28.4 at a strike rate of 146, with a notable 42% boundary rate in his first 12 balls faced. His strength is picking gaps early rather than swinging wildly, which is ideal for pacing six-a-side innings.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Best Bowlers

Mosaddek Hossain to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

Mosaddek Hossain is the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the ongoing Hong Kong International Sixes, having taken four wickets at an average of 11.25 at an economy rate of 15.00. His strike rate of 4.5 is perfect for the Six-Over format - so can you really not have a strong belief on him?

Kashief Joseph to be South Africa’s best bowler

Kashief Joseph excels in high-pressure situations. In South African T20 domestic games, he has recorded 14 wickets in his last 12 matches, with a wicket every 11.9 balls. His change-of-pace traps batters trying to hit across the line. must clear the field, which was evidenced by the Nepal clash.