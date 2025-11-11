FACTS

Nasrulla Rana has taken four wickets at an average of 4.25 in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes

Sharafuddin Ashraf has taken 31 wickets in his last 28 T20 matches at an economy of 7.21

In two matches this season, Janat has scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 345.00

Hong Kong vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Under Yasim Murtaza, Hong Kong have retained their core, with major firepower in Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath, alongside the versatile Aizaz Khan and wicket-taking threat Ehsan Khan. That showed in the Sri Lanka clash, and now, they want to make it count by making it to the Plate final.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are not too lenient either. Led by Gulbadin Naib, they’ve shown an extreme amount of spunk that have reduced the opposition to a game of dice. The instinct to bat long and hit big are so ingrained that you can count the fact that Afghanistan are going to deliver the goods no matter what happens.

HKG’s chance of winning is 35%

AFG’s chance of winning is 65%

Hong Kong vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better with rain only predicted for the evening.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Hong Kong, China & Afghanistan Player List

Hong Kong vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

Hong Kong and Afghanistan have taken on each other twice in the Hong Kong Sixes before, with the former emerging victorious in both the clashes.

Hong Kong vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Aizaz Khan to be Hong Kong, China’s best batter

Aizaz Khan was the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in the ongoing tournament, scoring 66 runs at a strike rate of 440.00. Despite the presence of Anshuman Rath and Babar Hayat, Hong Kong could rely a bit more on Khan to deliver the goods on what promises to be a good batting surface.

Karim Janat to be Afghanistan’s best batter

Janat’s T20 strike rate across top leagues is 148.3, with 38% of his scoring shots being boundaries. In two matches this season, Janat has scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 345.00, with four fours and 10 sixes to his name. So trust him to deliver.

Hong Kong vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Nasrulla Rana to be Hong Kong’s best bowler

Nasrulla Rana has taken four wickets at an average of 4.25 in the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, turning out to be the home team’s best batter so far. His economy rate of 8.50 is incredible and something that needs to be applauded.

Sharafuddin Ashraf to be Afghanistan’s best bowler

Sharafuddin Ashraf brings deceptive drift and loop, ideal for Sixes cricket where batters must hit out. He has taken 31 wickets in his last 28 T20 matches at an economy of 7.21, which translates exceptionally well to pressure overs in this format.