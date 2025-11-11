FACTS

Rashid Khan is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having seven wickets in four matches at an average of 9.42 and an economy rate of 13.20

In four matches so far in the Hong Kong International Sixes, Sundeep Jora has amassed 145 runs at an average of 72.50 at a strike rate of 371.79

Saghir Khan has scored 79 runs at an average of 26.33 with a strike rate of 282.14

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Nepal have been dominant this season - especially after the way they beat India in the Bowl Game. The duo of Sundeep Jora and Rashid Khan have ensured that things are very much aligned in favour of Nepal in the fifth Bowl match against United Arab Emirates. Can they continue the same performance and beat the Middle East nation?

On the other hand, United Arab Emirates need Saghir Khan and Muhammad Arfan to deliver the goods with the bat. Nilansh Keswani further needs to do better with the ball to give them a chance against Nepal, who look more structured in their approach and how they’re treating ball-striking.

NEP’s chance of winning is 65%

UAE’s chance of winning is 35%

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted 17 full matches across two days of Hong Kong Sixes this year, with the batting first winning nine games as compared to eight wins by the chasing side.

Weather Report

Rain played a big role on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, but it subsequently got better on the second day, with zero washed out games. The weather prediction for the Finals Day is much better with rain only predicted for the evening.

Clear No Rain cool no wind

Clear No Rain cool no wind

Nepal & United Arab Emirates Player List

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Head-To-Head

Nepal and United Arab Emirates have played each other twice, with Nepal winning both games,

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Best Batters

Sundeep Jora to be Nepal’s best batter

In four matches so far in the Hong Kong International Sixes, Sundeep Jora has amassed 145 runs at an average of 72.50 at a strike rate of 371.79. Despite the presence of Lokesh Bam and Mohammad Aadil Alam, Jora continues to be their most impactful player - so backing him will be a good idea.

Saghir Khan to be UAE’s best batter

Saghir Khan is the highest run-scorer for United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Hong Kong International Sixes, scoring 79 runs at an average of 26.33 with a strike rate of 282.14. Even though it was unexpected, he has done this better than Muhammad Arfan and Khalid Shah.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Best Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Nepal’s best bowler

Nepal’s Rashid Khan is the most impactful bowler in the entire season, having taken seven wickets in four matches at an average of 9.42 and an economy rate of 13.20. His ability to mix seam-up and slow cutters makes him disruptive on shorter boundaries - hence, we can be sure that he’s going to be as impactful for Nepal in the upcoming match.

Nilansh Keswani to be United Arab Emirates’s best bowler

The left-arm spinner brings variety and calm to the UAE attack. With a career economy rate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket, he often breaks key partnerships while maintaining control. In the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes, he has been the best bowler for United Arab Emirates, having an average of 18.50.