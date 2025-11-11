FACTS

Sydney Thunder won the first ever Women’s BBL edition back in 2016. Hobart Hurricanes have the dubious honour of finishing bottom of the table the most times - thrice in 10 seasons.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women bolstered their squad in both departments by roping in experienced Sri Lankan allrounder Chamari Athapaththu as a pre-season signing ahead of the 2025 edition. The two-time champions lost in the second qualifier in the previous season under the captaincy of the youngest full-time captain in the history of women’s Big Bash League, Phoebe Litchfield, wḣo will want to become the youngest captain to lift the trophy.

The Hobart Hurricanes have lost the eliminator in two of the previous three seasons and are one of only two teams yet to win the trophy so far. The team have the dangerous duo of Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Lizelle Lee opening the batting while Nat Sciver-Brunt, Suzie Bates, Elise Villani, and Kathryn Bryce add much needed star power to the team. Their hunt for their maiden trophy begins in Brisbane against the Thunder.

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 43%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 57%

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Ellyse Villani has a stellar record against Sydney Thunder. She averages over 30 against them in 6 innings, amassing 152 runs at a strike rate of nearly 110. The Hurricanes captain comes into the game in good form, averaging 43.57 in the previous 10 games. She can be backed at 1.85 on Parimatch to score more than 17.5 runs in the match.

Sri Lankan allrounder Chamari Athapaththu is our pick to go big for the Sydney Thunder Women’s team in the match. The 35-year-old loves going after the ball and while her record in this fixture isn’t the best, Athapaththu averages nearly 45 in T20 internationals played in Australia. One of her three international centuries has also come Down Under.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

With it being the first match day of the 2025 season, which could put added pressure on teams chasing. Three of the last five games played at the venue have been won by teams that set the target, which leads us to predict that teams would opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast for the whole day in Brisbane, but we should see a full game play out between the Thunder and Hurricanes. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Neither of the teams have any pressing injury concerns ahead of the 2025 Women’s Big Bash League season. Both teams are likely to field their strongest playing XI.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head

Sydney Thunder lead the head-to-head record in games played between the two sides with 12 wins against 7 losses. The two teams faced each other thrice last season with the Hurricanes winning the first game, but the Thunder coming out on top in the previous two matches.

Head to Head:

Sydney Thunder Women: 12

Hobart Hurricanes Women: 07

Draw/Tie: 00

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

Sydney Thunder’s captain pick from last season Phoebe Litchfield is our choice to be the best batter from the team. The 22-year-old has a strike rate of over 140 in T20Is while she was the team’s highest scorer last season with 342 runs in 12 games.

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

With two centuries in 11 games last season, Lizelle Lee finished second in the list of the highest run scorers in the 2024 edition of the WBBL. The 33-year-old opener wasn’t able to replicate that form in the T20 Spring Challenge, but will be aiming to be among the top rungetters in the WBBL.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Sam Bates to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

Spinner Sam Bates was the leading wicket-taker at the previous season of the WBBL with 20 dismissals to her name. The three games she played in the T20 Spring Challenge saw her take 5 wickets. We are expecting her to cause panic among the Hurricanes batting line-up.

Molly Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

Off spinner Molly Strano spun a web around the batters in the team’s successful T20 Spring Challenge run. The 33-year-old ended the tournament with 10 wickets to emerge as the most prolific bowler. The game against the Thunder saw her return with figures of 4/9, a spell which will still be fresh in their memories.