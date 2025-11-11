FACTS

Melbourne Renegades Women’s Team had only managed one win in the first 9 matches against the Sydney Thunder.

India’s star batter, Smriti Mandhana, is the only batter to have scored a century in this fixture.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

The reigning champions, Melbourne Renegades Women, started their defence of the title with a statement win over Brisbane Heat in Brisbane. The bowlers - Alice Capsey, Tess Flintoff, and Georgia Wareham - took three wickets each to bowl the Heat out for 133. With rain causing a reduction in the overs, the batters didn’t waste any time and chased the target down in just 7.3 overs.

Despite a solid start in both innings, Sydney Thunder suffered a loss at the hands of Hobart Hurricanes in their tournament opener. The openers - Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson - put together 55 runs for the first wicket to set the platform for a target of 182 for the Hurricanes. While the bowlers got two early wickets, they couldn’t find an answer to Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who scored a match-winning 90 to close out the win.

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction & Tips 2025

English batter Heather Knight is the player in form, smashing 5 fours and a six in her knock of 39 against the Hobart Hurricanes. Knight has scored three half-centuries in four games at an average of 142 against the Renegades and hence, we’re backing her to go big once again.

Melbourne Renegades opener Courtney Webb has an average of 36.71 in her previous 9 games in T20 cricket. The 25-year-old batter scored a blistering 34 in just 22 balls in the opening game, helping her side chase a modest DLS target of 66 in quick fashion. With the home crowd behind her, we’re expecting Webb to do well once again.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval in Melbourne is known to support batters, especially as the match progresses. The Adelaide Strikers opted to bowl first in the first game of the season at the venue. Under the weather conditions forecast for the game between the Renegades and Thunder, teams batting second could have a big advantage. Hence, we believe that the captain that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a 50% chance of rain at the start of the day which could indicate a delayed start. However, the clouds are expected to clear out as the day progresses, which gives us hope that there would be no reductions in the overs for the match. The maximum temperature is expected to be 9C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain Cold Breeze

Clear No Rain Cold Breeze

Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molineaux is still expected to remain on the sidelines for the second match. We should see a full strength side for Sydney Thunder Women.

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

The Renegades started their 2025 Women’s Big Bash League journey with a statement 7-wicket win over the mighty Brisbane Heat in their home. This was their fourth win in five games with the fifth game being abandoned.

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Despite setting a competitive total, Sydney Thunder Women were unable to close the game out against the Hobart Hurricanes, who romped home to a 6-wicket victory.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

With 257 runs in her previous 9 games, Courtney Webb is Melbourne Renegades’ most in-form batter. She has averaged 36.71 in that period and has batted at a strike rate of over 130. She remained not out in the opening game, helping herself to 34 runs in just 22 balls in the opening game. We’re backing her to continue her form against the Thunder, too.

Heather Knight to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

Sydney Thunder’s star middle order batter, Heather Knight, has impressed with the bat whenever she has faced off against the Renegades. The Englishman has scored two fifties in four innings against them, losing her wicket only once. The 34-year-old was the team’s top scorer in the opening game and we’re backing her to repeat that feat once again in Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Georgia Wareham was at her best in the team’s first game of the season. The 26-year-old returned with figures of 3/12 in 4 overs and was adjudged as the player of the match. We are backing her to spin a web around the Thunder batters at home.

Sam Bates to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

Aussie spinner Samantha Bates was taken to the cleaners by the Hurricanes batters in the opening game, conceding 39 runs in her quota of 4 overs. The 29-year-old, however, took the wickets of Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt. She comes into the game having taken 11 wickets in 9 games and an economy of just 6.3 runs, highlighting that her expensive spell against the Hobart side was an anomaly.