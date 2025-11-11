FACTS

Perth Scorchers have reached the playoff stage in 7 of the 10 seasons, the second-most after Brisbane Heat.

Sydney Sixers are the most successful side in Women’s Big Bash League history with two trophies and three runner-up finishes.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

The Perth Scorchers will be hoping for a reversal in their fortunes after heartbreaks in recent tournaments. The previous season saw them narrowly miss out on the playoff spot while they bowed out of the recently concluded T20 Spring Challenge in the semi-final stage despite the match being abandoned due to the Hobart Hurricanes finishing higher in the group stage. The Scorchers have a star-studded side, led by the in-form Sophie Devine along with Beth Mooney, Alana King, and Chloe Tryon.

The Sydney Sixers have qualified for the final a record five times and lifted the trophy twice. However, most of their success came in the first four seasons with the Sixers failing to qualify for the play-offs in five of the previous 6 editions. Aiming to reverse this, the Sixers have assembled an intimidating side with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Sophia Dunkley, and captain Ashleigh Gardner set to star for the side.

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 53%

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 47%

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Ellyse Perry was the leading run scorer in the Women’s Big Bash League in the 2024 edition. The allrounder scored 424 runs in just 10 games, at an average of 53 to finish at the top of the batting charts. The Sixers will be counting on her to continue that run if they are to break their rut.

Aussie international Beth Mooney is our pick to go big for Perth Scorchers Women owing to her past record against the Sixers. The wicketkeeper has scored 532 runs in just 9 innings against the Sydney-based side, at an astonishing average of 106.40.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

The W.A.C.A. slightly favours teams that bowl first in women’s T20s. In 47 games in the format, the side batting first have won 20 times with 26 successful chases. However, four of the five matches played at the venue last season were won by teams that set the target. We are going with the recent record and expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first and back their bowlers to defend the total.

Weather Report

It is forecast to be a sunny day in Perth when the Scorchers are scheduled to take on Sydney Sixers in the first matchday of the Women’s Big Bash League. The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head to Head

This fixture has been a closely-contested one with Perth Scorchers narrowly leading Sydney Sixers in the head to head record in the Women’s Big Bash League. The Scorchers have won 11 games while they’ve lost 9. The most recent match played between the two sides ended in a draw.

Head to Head:

Perth Scorchers Women: 11

Sydney Sixers Women: 09

Draw/Tie: 01

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

Beth Mooney has been sensational for Perth Scorchers in the Women’s BBL. The left-handed batter has scored 2471 runs in 66 innings for the team, averaging 47.50 runs per inning. She was the third highest runscorer last season and will be looking to help the team with the bat once again.

Ellyse Perry to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top batter

Last season’s leading run scorer is our default pick to be the best batter for her team in the game. Ellyse Perry was the only batter to cross 400 runs and have 4 or more fifty-plus scores in the previous edition. The experienced 35-year-old will be tasked to score the bulk of the team’s runs in Perth.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Alana King is our pick to be the best bowler for Perth Scorchers against the Sydney Sixers. The 29-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 51 innings for the team, 20 of which came in the previous season in just 10 innings. King was the joint-highest wicket taker in the tournament, something she will be keen to replicate in 2025 as well.

Amelia Kerr to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top bowler

Despite playing just 6 games in the previous edition, Kiwi spinner Amelia Kerr helped herself to 15 wickets, just 5 less than the highest despite playing 6 games fewer. While the pitch is expected to favour the pacers more, the 25-year-old has the talent to trouble batters on any surface.