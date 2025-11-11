FACTS

Melbourne Stars Women’s team are one of only two teams yet to lift the coveted Women’s Big Bash League trophy since its inception.

Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice in the last three seasons.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

The Melbourne Stars, in the 10 years of the tournament’s existence, are yet to ruffle any feathers. They have qualified for the play-offs just once while last season, they could only manage two wins in seven games. They will be massively reliant on their bowling unit, which comprises three of the deadliest bowlers in women’s limited overs cricket in Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, and Marizanne Kapp.

The Adelaide Strikers were going for a three-peat last season, having won the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, they failed miserably, finishing second from bottom to get the dubious honour of the worst ever defending champions. The side led by Tahlia McGrath have a solid squad with Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, and women’s ODI World Cup topscorer Laura Wolvaardt in their ranks.

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 44%

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 56%

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Fresh from her exploits in South Africa’s final run in the Women’s ODI World Cup, Laura Wolvaardt will be looking to end this tournament as the highest run scorer as well. The opening batter averages over 33 in the previous 6 games and we’re backing her to give the Stars a solid start at the top of the order.

We are also backing Aussie legendary batter Meg Lanning to go big in the match. The 33-year-old was the team’s leading run scorer last season with 158 runs in 9 games. She has a stunning record against the Stars, scoring 343 runs in 9 games at an average of 42.88.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval has traditionally been a batting-friendly pitch. While quick bowlers can get some bounce and carry, the surface supports high-scoring games. Hence, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bowl first and back their batters to chase the target down.

Weather Report

The players are in for a chilly game day in Melbourne with the temperature expected to be in the teens. While there could be occasional showers, we are expecting a full game to be played out between the Stars and Strikers. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

There are no injury concerns for either team and we’re likely to see all the big names in action in Melbourne.

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

The Melbourne Stars Women’s team ended the T20 Spring Challenge winless, losing all four of their games. They are winless in their previous 12 T20 matches and will need a monumental effort to get their first win in over a year.

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers fared slightly better than the Stars, winning once in the T20 Spring Challenge. However, that was their only win in the previous five games.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

While her team’s as well as her own recent form haven’t been the best, Meg Lanning is our pick to be the best batter from the Stars in the game. The 33-year-old has been hugely successful against the Strikers historically, smashing four fifties - the most by any batter in this fixture. She has a total of 343 runs against them and will be looking to add to that total at home.

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top batter

Adelaide Strikers opener Laura Wolvaardt was the top scorer in the recently concluded 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. She has scored a fifty against the Stars and scored 228 runs in 8 games against them. We’re backing her to give the team a solid platform at the start of the innings to build on.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

The second-highest wicket-taker of the 2025 ODI World Cup, Annabel Sutherland, is our pick to be the best bowler from the Melbourne Stars. While the pitch is expected to favour batters, it has some movement and bounce for the quick bowlers. We’re backing the 24-year-old to use the conditions to her advantage and return with a couple of wickets.

Megan Schutt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top bowler

With 19 dismissals, medium pacer Megan Schutt is the leading wicket taker in this fixture. The 32-year-old has taken 8 wickets in the previous 6 games, bowling at an economy of 6.59 and a strike rate of just 16.5. With the surface supporting quick bowlers over spinners, we are expecting Schutt to emerge as her team’s best bowler in Melbourne.