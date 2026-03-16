Facts: Sarah Bryce has scored 1355 runs in 61 WT20I matches, averaging 28.82.

Rachel Slater picked up 21 wickets in 25 matches for Scotland Women.

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Chance of Winning

Scotland Women won the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular Series, defeating Namibia, Thailand, and PNG Women convincingly. In the only match they batted first, Scotland scored 146 runs, and in the next two matches, they successfully chased 137 runs on the last ball against Thailand Women and 82 runs against Namibia Women.

Darcey Carter was the top scorer with 119 runs in 3 matches, averaging 59.50, while the rest of the middle order didn’t get much opportunity to bat in two matches. Their skipper, Sarah Bryce, contributed 65 runs. In the bowling department, all-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji and left-arm seamer Rachel Slater, both in excellent form, are the players to watch. In the spin department, Katherine Fraser and Olivia Bell will aim to make the most of the conditions.

Uganda Women, after a disappointing exit in the semi-finals of the qualifier tournament, swept Canada Women 5-0 and seem to have found the right balance in their squad for this tournament. Their skipper, Janet Mbabazi, scored 462 runs this year and is one of the mainstay batters for her team. If Uganda is to pose a tough challenge, it will start with their skipper, and their spin attack will need to be spot on.

Scotland Women’s Chance of Winning: 87%

Uganda Women’s Chance of Winning: 13%

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Darcey Carter has scored 71, 26, and 22 runs in her last three matches, finishing the series with a total of 119 runs and emerging as the leading run-scorer. Carter plays an aggressive brand of cricket and likes to take the attack to the opposition bowlers. She is comfortable against both pace and spin. Given her current run of form, we predict Carter to score more than 18 runs in this fixture.

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Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Toss Prediction

In the last six WT20I matches played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok teams bowling first won four matches, while the team batting first won two matches and the average 1st innings score was 112 runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first at this venue as the conditions favour teams chasing.

Weather Report

Bangkok will experience cloudy conditions on Thursday, with temperatures around 26°C. Humidity remains moderate at 59%, and light winds of 13 km/h will add some comfort. With a 20% chance of precipitation, the weather is expected to stay mostly dry but overcast throughout the day.

Cloudy No Rain 26C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 26C 13 Km/hr

Scotland Women and Uganda Women Players List

Playing SCO UGA First Team Second Team no information yet

Scotland Women and Uganda Women Recent Form

Scotland Women Recent Form

Scotland enter this tournament on the back of some really good performances where they won the Women’s Quadrangular T20I series in Thailand where they won all the three matches played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground.

Uganda Women Recent Form

Uganda Women are in really good form where they defeated Canada Women 5-0 in the recent T20I series. Before that, they finished the Women's T20 World Cup Africa Division One qualifiers at 4th place after losing to Zimbabwe Women in the 1st semi final.

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Head to Head

Scotland Women and Uganda Women squared off in two WT20I matches till date and on both occasions Scotland Women emerged victorious.

Matches Played: 2

Scotland Women: 2

Uganda Women: 0

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Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Top Batters

Darcey Carter to be the Top Batter for Scotland Women

Darcey Carter has been in sensational form for Scotland Women, finishing as the top batter in two of the last three matches. She has scored 71, 26, and 22 runs in these games, accumulating a total of 119 runs and emerging as the leading run-scorer of the series. Given her consistent performance and current form, we back Carter to be the top batter for Scotland Women in this fixture.

Janet Mbabazi to be the Top Batter for Uganda Women

Janet Mbabazi, the skipper of Uganda, has been the top scorer in three of her last five matches, accumulating 90 runs at an average of 22.50. In 2025, she scored 462 runs in 31 matches, averaging 18.48. With her experience and consistency, we can expect an impactful knock from Mbabazi against the formidable Scottish bowling attack.

Scotland Women vs Uganda Women Top Bowlers

Rachel Slater to be the Top Batter for Scotland Women

Left-arm pacer Rachel Slater comes into this match on the back of a three-wicket haul against Namibia Women, after going wicketless in the first two matches of the Quadrangular Series. Slater can swing the ball both ways and thrives against smaller oppositions. With conditions favoring the bowlers, she could be lethal, and we can expect a potentially match-winning spell from her.

Kevin Amuge to be the Top Bowler for Uganda Women

Kevin Amuge picked up 11 wickets in her last five T20Is, finishing the series against Canada as the top wicket-taker. She bowls the most crucial overs for her team, both with the new ball in the powerplay and at the death overs when batters are on the attack, giving her excellent opportunities to pick up key wickets.