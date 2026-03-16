Facts: Iris Zwilling has a pretty good record against Thailand Women (82 runs & 14 wickets in 12 matches).

Nattakan Chantham scored 289 runs in 11 WT20I matches against Netherlands Women.

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Chance of Winning

Thailand Women are coming off two wins in their last three matches in the Women’s Quadrangular Series, where they finished in 2nd place behind Scotland Women. It served more as a preparatory series for this tournament. As the host nation, Thailand will look to start their campaign on a high against a side they have dominated in the past.

In the batting department, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, and Naruemol Chaiwai are in very good form, while their openers are expected to end their recent poor run. Thailand also has a solid spin-bowling unit, which will be their main weapon against the Netherlands, who often struggle in the middle overs.

Netherlands Women enter this contest after finishing second in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Division 1 Qualifier with four wins in August. Phebe Molkenboer was one of the standout batters in that tournament, scoring 226 runs in 6 matches and finishing as the second-highest run-scorer. Babette de Leede and Robin Rijke also scored over 100 runs.

In the bowling department, Iris Zwilling was the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in 6 matches, and fellow pacer Hannah Wilhelmina Adriana Landheer (5 wickets) will lead the pace attack. The spin department will be led by leg-spinner Caroline de Lange, who picked up 6 wickets in her last six matches.

Thailand Women’s Chance of Winning: 55%

Netherlands Women’s Chance of Winning: 45%

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Natthakan Chantham scored 45, 30, and 18 in the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular T20I series, finishing with 93 runs in 3 matches at an average of 31. She was Thailand’s leading run-scorer in the tournament. Against Netherlands Women, Chantham has scored 289 runs in 11 matches at an average of 43.83. Given her strong record against the Dutch, we predict Chantham’s score to be over 23 runs in this fixture.

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Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction

In the last six WT20I matches played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok teams bowling first won four matches, while the team batting first won two matches and the average 1st innings score was 112 runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first at this venue as the conditions favour teams chasing.

Weather Report

Bangkok will experience cloudy conditions on Thursday, with temperatures around 26°C. Humidity remains moderate at 59%, and light winds of 13 km/h will add some comfort. With a 20% chance of precipitation, the weather is expected to stay mostly dry but overcast throughout the day.

Cloudy No Rain 26C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 26C 13 Km/hr

Thailand Women and Netherlands Women Players List

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Thailand Women and Netherlands Women Recent Form

Thailand Women Recent Form

Thailand Women won four of the last five WT20I matches played and their only loss came against the Scotland Women by two wickets in a last over thriller.

Netherlands Women Recent Form

Netherlands Women last played in the ICC T20 World Cup European Division 1 qualifiers where they won four and lost two of the six matches played.

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Head to Head

Thailand Women and Netherlands Women faced off in 12 WT20I matches till date, where Thailand hold the upperhand with 9 wins, while the Dutch managed to win 3 matches.

Matches Played: 12

Thailand Women: 9

Netherlands Women: 3

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Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Top Batters

Natthakan Chantham to be the Top Batter for Thailand Women

Nattakam Chantham scored 93 runs in 3 matches in the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular T20I series and was also the top batter in one of the matches. She also has an impressive record against Netherlands Women, scoring 289 runs in 11 matches at an average of 43.83. Given her consistency and strong numbers against the Dutch, we are backing Chantham to be Thailand Women’s top batter in this fixture.

Sterre Kalis to be the Top Batter for Netherlands Women

The hard hitting aggressive opener has scored 302 runs in 10 WT20I matches this year, averaging 37.75. Against Thailand Women Kalis has scored 203 runs in 9 matches, averaging 25.37 and striking at close to 90. She is one of the key batters for the Dutch side and we back her to come good in his fixture against the hosts.

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Top Bowlers

Onnicha Kamchomphu to be the Top Bowler for Thailand Women

Onnicha Kamchomphu was the leading wicket taker in the recently completed Women’s Quadrangular series with five wickets in three matches. So far this year Kamchomphu has taken 23 wickets in 16 matches and has also one five wicket haul to her name.

Iris Zwilling to be the Top Bowler for Netherlands Women

Iris Zwilling holds a really good record against Thailand Women where she has picked up 14 wickets in 12 WT20I matches including a three wicket haul and has a bowling average of 13.64. In 2025 she has picked up 26 wickets in 16 WT20I matches and has an average of 10.38. She is one of the lead bowlers for the Dutch and we back her to start her campaign with an impactful spell.