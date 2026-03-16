Facts: Natthakan Chantham has scored 312 runs in 15 WT20I matches in 2025.

Onnicha Kamchomphu has taken 25 wickets in 17 WT20I matches in 2025.

Thailand Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Chance of Winning

Thailand Women are coming off a 23-run victory against Netherlands Women. Batting first, Thailand posted a competitive total of 117/7 in their 20 overs. They were anchored by two strong innings: opener Nattakan Chantam scored a steady 39 off 36 balls, while the late momentum was provided by Phannita Maya's quickfire 26 not out off just 21 balls.

The Thai bowlers then delivered a disciplined performance to successfully defend the total, bundling out the Netherlands Women for 94 in 18.5 overs. The attack was led by spin, with Suleeporn Laomi (2 wickets for 11 runs) and Onnicha Kamchomphu (2 wickets for 18 runs) doing the bulk of the damage. Thipatcha Putthawong also chipped in with two wickets to seal a convincing start to their campaign.

Papua New Guinea Women head into this contest following an 8-wicket defeat against United Arab Emirates Women. Batting first, PNG Women struggled to set a challenging target, posting 94/5 in their 20 overs. Opener Brenda Tau anchored the innings with a top score of 53 off 55 balls, but the team's overall scoring rate was slow.

The total proved insufficient as UAE chased it down comfortably in just 15.2 overs, losing only two wickets. PNG bowlers, despite having a target to defend, could not make early breakthroughs or contain the opposition. Geua Tom took the only wicket that fell to a bowler, but ultimately, they suffered a straightforward loss.

Thailand Women’s Chance of Winning: 55%

Papua New Guinea Women’s Chance of Winning: 45%

Thailand Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Natthakan Chantham scored 39, 45, 30, and 18 in the last four WT20I matches and was also the third highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular series with 93 runs in 3 matches. Against PNG Women, Chantham has scored 68 runs in 3 matches at an average of 34. Given her strong record against PNG women and recent form, we predict Chantham’s score to be over 20 runs in this fixture.

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Thailand Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Toss Prediction

In the last seven WT20I matches played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok teams bowling first won four matches, while the team batting first won three matches and the average 1st innings score was 112 runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first at this venue as the conditions favour teams chasing.

Weather Report

On Friday, Bangkok will experience cloudy weather with a high of 27°C. Humidity will be around 59%, with light winds blowing at 13 km/h. There’s a minimal 10% chance of precipitation, making it mostly dry throughout the day.

Cloudy No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Thailand Women and Papua New Guinea Women Players List

Playing THA PNG First Team Second Team no information yet

Thailand Women and Papua New Guinea Women Recent Form

Thailand Women Recent Form

Thailand Women won four of the last five WT20I matches played and they won three of those matches at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

Papua New Guinea Women Recent Form

PNG Women are in a bit of a rut at the moment having lost their last four matches out of which three losses have come at the Terdthai Cricket Ground.

Thailand Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Head to Head

Thailand Women and Papua New Guinea Women squared off in 3 WT20I matches till date and on all three occasions Thailand Women emerged victorious.

Matches Played: 3

Thailand Women: 3

Papua New Guinea Women: 0

Thailand Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Top Batters

Natthakan Chantham to be the Top Batter for Thailand Women

Nattakam Chantham scored 39 runs in the last match against the Netherlands and was the top batter for Thailand Women. In the last four matches Chantham has scored 132 runs and was the top batter in two of those matches. She also has an impressive record against PNG Women, scoring 68 runs in 3 matches. Given her consistency and strong numbers against Papua Women, we are backing Chantham to be Thailand Women’s top batter in this fixture.

Brenda Tau to be the Top Batter for Papua New Guinea Women

The skipper of Papua New Guinea played a valiant knock of 53 runs off 55 balls in the last match, but a lack of support from the other end meant the team couldn’t post a solid total. Tau has been in excellent form, scoring 266 runs in 13 matches at an average of 33.25. We back her to continue this good run of form and emerge as the top batter for her team.

Thailand Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Top Bowlers

Onnicha Kamchomphu to be the Top Bowler for Thailand Women

Onnicha Kamchomphu picked up two wickets in the last match against the Netherlands Women finishing with figures of (2/18) and was the top bowler for Thailand. In the recently completed Women’s Quadrangular series she picked up five wickets in three matches. So far this year Kamchomphu has taken 25 wickets in 17 matches and has also one five wicket haul to her name.

Henao Thomas to be the Top Bowler for Papua New Guinea Women

Henao Thomas picked up one wicket in the last match against UAE Women and was the top bowler for her team. So far in 2025 she has picked up 14 wickets in 13 matches, averaging 15.50. We back Thomas to bowl an impactful spell against the Thai Women and take more wickets than other bowlers for her team.