Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction LSG 45 % Chance of Winning DC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are waiting for the fifth match in the Indian Premier League, as Lucknow Super Giants will be going against Delhi Capitals. This match will be played on 1 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants finished 7th in the standings last season, as the team aims to make it to the playoffs this time. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals just missed out on the playoffs last season, with the team finishing in 5th spot. It will be intense for the fans to see which team begins the campaign with a win.

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Who will win? Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi Capitals have defeated Lucknow Super Giants in four out of their last five head-to-head matches.

Rishabh Pant has scored no runs off 4 balls against Mukesh Kumar, while Mukesh has dismissed him once.

KL Rahul has scored 43 runs off 35 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him twice.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals will be heading into the next game against Lucknow Super Giants with a higher chance of winning. The team has made a winning streak over LSG, which will help them to start this campaign with a win. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 5222 runs in 136 innings at an average of 46.21, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 102 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 26.95. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will also remain eager to secure a win, noting the fact that the team takes home ground advantage. They have players such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 3553 runs in 123 innings at an average of 34.16, and Avesh Khan, who holds 87 wickets in 75 innings at an average of 28.28.

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 45%

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 55%

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lucknow Super Giants had shown mediocre performances in the last season. Due to this reason, the team finished 7th in the rankings with 6 wins and 8 losses in 14 games, as they now prepare for the upcoming season. With the first match against DC, they will be eager to take the home ground advantage and secure a win. Their batting line-up has stars such as Nicholas Pooran, who has scored 2293 runs in 87 innings at an average of 34.22, and Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 1292 runs in 49 innings at an average of 27.48. With the ball, the team has experienced Mohammed Shami, who holds 133 wickets in 119 innings at an average of 28.18.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals will aim to reach the playoffs this time. The team missed by just a win in the last season, as they finished 5th in the standings with 7 wins in 14 games. For their opening game against LSG, the team takes advantage of their undefeated record over them in recent games. They have key batsmen such as David Miller, who has scored 3077 runs in 135 innings at an average of 35.77, and Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 1892 runs in 79 innings at an average of 23.94. With the ball, the team would rely on Lungi Ngidi, who has taken 29 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 18.24.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to LSG. This ground is known to favour the teams batting first, as 5 out of 9 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 151, and it drops to 126 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the team that wins the toss at this venue would opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 10% chance of rain on the match day, but the sky is expected to be clear.

Sunny 21% Humidity 23° - 37° C 14 kmph

Sunny 21% Humidity 23° - 37° C 14 kmph

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals Player List

Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

The Lucknow Super Giants didn't have a good time in the previous season. In 14 games, the team managed to win 6, which made them finish 7th in the standings. They have players such as Josh Inglis, who has scored 278 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.88, and Digvesh Rathi, who holds 14 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 30.64.

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals had almost made it to the playoffs, but the team fell just a win short. They finished 5th in the standings with 7 wins and 6 losses, with their form deteriorating towards the end. Their line-up has star performers such as Nitish Rana, who has scored 2853 runs in 112 innings at an average of 27.97, and Axar Patel, who holds 128 wickets in 159 innings at an average of 31.60.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh has been an aggressive striker for Lucknow Super Giants. He has managed to score 443 runs in his last 9 matches at an average of 49.22 and a strike rate of 155.98.

KL Rahul has once again shown his consistency for the Delhi Capitals. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 354 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 141.03.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Avesh Khan has been one of the crucial bowlers for Lucknow Super Giants lately. He has secured 11 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.24.

Mukesh Kumar, on the other hand, has been a key wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals. In his last 8 IPL matches, he has been able to take 9 wickets at an economy of 10.77.