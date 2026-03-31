Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Match Prediction
PBKS
55%
Chance of Winning
GT
45%
Parimatch
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Punjab Kings have defeated the Gujarat Titans three times in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Shubman Gill has scored 65 runs off 52 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep also managed to dismiss him once.
- Shreyas Iyer has scored 56 runs off 28 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh is yet to take his wicket.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning
Punjab Kings has a higher chance of winning in its upcoming match against the Gujarat Titans. The team has been strong against the Gujarat Titans in the recent games, which could help them to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 3731 runs in 132 innings at an average of 34.22, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 97 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 26.49. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans will be eager to start off the campaign with a win. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 3866 runs in 115 innings at an average of 39.44, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 74 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 29.60.
- Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 55%
- Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 45%
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Punjab Kings finished well in the last season, but the team was still not able to win the title. However, this time they will aim for their first title, as the team prepares for the opening game against GT. Their record against Gujarat has been impressive lately, as the team also takes home ground advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Priyansh Arya, who has scored 475 runs in 17 innings at an average of 27.94, and Shashank Singh, who has scored 773 runs in 33 innings at an average of 40.68. Harpreet Brar has been a key asset to their bowling line-up, as he holds 35 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 31.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans were also able to give their best performance in the last season and make it to the playoffs. For their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings, the team will stand as a close contender to start the campaign with a win. Their batting line-up has players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 1793 runs in 40 innings at an average of 49.80, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 4120 runs in 119 innings at an average of 40. With the ball, the team could still rely on Rashid Khan, who holds 158 wickets in 136 innings at an average of 23.83.
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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, offering home ground advantage to Punjab Kings. Only one T20I has been played at this venue, which was won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 213, dropping drastically to 162 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in the next game would bat first.
Weather Report
The match between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. It should be noted that there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Singh Prabhsimran
wicket keeper
Gill Shubman
batsman
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Wadhera Nehal
all rounder
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Singh Shashank
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Tewatia Rahul
all rounder
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Khan Rashid
bowler
Vyshak Vijaykumar
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Sharma Ashok
bowler
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Arya Priyansh
batsman
Shami Mohammed
bowler
Team Form
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings showcased their best performances in the last season. The team finished at the top of the table with 9 wins in 14 matches, and even went on to play the final match against RCB. They have players such as Marcus Stoinis, who has scored 2026 runs in 99 innings at an average of 28.13, and Vijayakumar Vyshak, who holds 17 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 33.88.
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans had also regained their form in the last season, but didn't manage to finish well. The team finished 3rd in the table, also with 9 wins but lost the Eliminator match against the Mumbai Indians. They have players such as Glenn Phillips, who has scored 65 runs in 8 innings at an average of 9.28, and Mohammed Siraj, who holds 109 wickets in 108 innings at an average of 30.72.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Head to Head
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Titans
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters
Prabhsimran Singh has been a key batter for Punjab Kings lately. He has managed to score 373 runs in his last 10 IPL matches at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 158.72.
On the other hand, Shubman Gill has been a consistent performer for the Gujarat Titans. The skipper has been able to score 502 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 55.78.
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh has done well with the ball for the Punjab Kings. In his last 9 IPL matches, he has managed to take 11 wickets at an economy of 9.09.
Prasidh Krishna has been a vital asset to GT’s bowling line-up and even won the Purple Cap last season. He has managed to take 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.85.
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