Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Match Prediction PBKS 55 % Chance of Winning GT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The IPL 2026 edition is about to get more intense, as the Punjab Kings prepare to go against the Gujarat Titans in the 4th match. This match will be played on 31 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Punjab Kings were among the top performers in the last season, as they finished as the runner-up. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans managed to reach the Eliminator stage, as they aim to get a winning start in the new season.

Who will win? Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have defeated the Gujarat Titans three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Shubman Gill has scored 65 runs off 52 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep also managed to dismiss him once.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 56 runs off 28 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh is yet to take his wicket.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings has a higher chance of winning in its upcoming match against the Gujarat Titans. The team has been strong against the Gujarat Titans in the recent games, which could help them to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 3731 runs in 132 innings at an average of 34.22, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 97 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 26.49. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans will be eager to start off the campaign with a win. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 3866 runs in 115 innings at an average of 39.44, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 74 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 29.60.

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 55%

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 45%

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab Kings finished well in the last season, but the team was still not able to win the title. However, this time they will aim for their first title, as the team prepares for the opening game against GT. Their record against Gujarat has been impressive lately, as the team also takes home ground advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Priyansh Arya, who has scored 475 runs in 17 innings at an average of 27.94, and Shashank Singh, who has scored 773 runs in 33 innings at an average of 40.68. Harpreet Brar has been a key asset to their bowling line-up, as he holds 35 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 31.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans were also able to give their best performance in the last season and make it to the playoffs. For their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings, the team will stand as a close contender to start the campaign with a win. Their batting line-up has players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 1793 runs in 40 innings at an average of 49.80, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 4120 runs in 119 innings at an average of 40. With the ball, the team could still rely on Rashid Khan, who holds 158 wickets in 136 innings at an average of 23.83.

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, offering home ground advantage to Punjab Kings. Only one T20I has been played at this venue, which was won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 213, dropping drastically to 162 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in the next game would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. It should be noted that there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 33% Humidity 18° - 31° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 33% Humidity 18° - 31° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans Player List

Team Form

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings showcased their best performances in the last season. The team finished at the top of the table with 9 wins in 14 matches, and even went on to play the final match against RCB. They have players such as Marcus Stoinis, who has scored 2026 runs in 99 innings at an average of 28.13, and Vijayakumar Vyshak, who holds 17 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 33.88.

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans had also regained their form in the last season, but didn't manage to finish well. The team finished 3rd in the table, also with 9 wins but lost the Eliminator match against the Mumbai Indians. They have players such as Glenn Phillips, who has scored 65 runs in 8 innings at an average of 9.28, and Mohammed Siraj, who holds 109 wickets in 108 innings at an average of 30.72.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Prabhsimran Singh has been a key batter for Punjab Kings lately. He has managed to score 373 runs in his last 10 IPL matches at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 158.72.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has been a consistent performer for the Gujarat Titans. The skipper has been able to score 502 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 55.78.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh has done well with the ball for the Punjab Kings. In his last 9 IPL matches, he has managed to take 11 wickets at an economy of 9.09.

Prasidh Krishna has been a vital asset to GT’s bowling line-up and even won the Purple Cap last season. He has managed to take 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.85.