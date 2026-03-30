Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction RR 45 % Chance of Winning CSK 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third match of the Indian Premier League is all set to be a thriller, as the Rajasthan Royals will be going against the Chennai Super Kings. This match will take place on 30 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals did not have a good time in the last season, as the team finished 9th in the standings. The same also goes for five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, who finished last in the table in IPL 2025. Fans are excited to see which of these two teams gets to start the new campaign with a win.

Who will win? Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rajasthan Royals have defeated Chennai Super Kings four times in their last five matches against each other.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 4 runs off 8 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 20 runs off 9 balls against Noor Ahmad, without losing his wicket even once.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning

Chennai Super Kings will enter the upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances over RR in the overall head-to-head matches, which could help them to start the campaign with a win. They have players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 2502 runs in 70 innings at an average of 40.35, and Matt Henry, who holds just 2 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 90.50. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals stand as a close contender. The team takes home ground advantage and has also been strong against CSK in the recent games. They have players such as Riyan Parag, who has scored 1566 runs in 72 innings at an average of 26.10, and Jofra Archer, who holds 59 wickets in 52 innings at an average of 27.15.

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 45%

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 55%

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan Royals were not able to do well in the previous season, as the team aims for a strong start this time. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, they take the home ground advantage, and the team has also been strong against CSK in the recent matches against each other. They have batters such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 252 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 2166 runs in 66 innings at an average of 34.38. With the ball, the team would also rely on Tushar Deshpande, who holds 51 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 31.03.

On the other hand, the five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, start their hunt for the sixth title with this game. Historically, they have been strong against the Rajasthan Royals in the head-to-head matches, which could help the team to start the new campaign with a win. Their batting line-up has key players such as Dewald Brevis, who has scored 455 runs in 16 innings at an average of 28.43, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 4704 runs in 172 innings at an average of 30.94. With the ball, the team also has Rahul Chahar, who holds 75 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 28.66.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, offering home ground advantage to RR. This venue is known to favour the chasing teams, as 4 out of 8 T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first and 3 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 160, and it drops to 153 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team at this venue would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain on the match day, and the humidity levels are also expected to be high.

Light rain 75% Humidity 19° - 26° C 6 kmph

Light rain 75% Humidity 19° - 26° C 6 kmph

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings Players List

Team Form

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

The Rajasthan Royals were not able to perform well in the previous season. The team finished 9th in the standings with just 4 wins in 14 matches, as they now aim to get a winning start in the new season. They have players such as Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 680 runs in 35 innings at an average of 28.33, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 72 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 31.06.

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings managed to regain their momentum by the end of IPL 2025. Still, the team finished with 4 wins in 14 matches, standing at the bottom of the table. Their line-up has key players such as Shivam Dube, who has scored 1859 runs in 75 innings at an average of 30.47, and Anshul Kamboj, who has taken 10 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 28.60.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the batsman to watch for the Rajasthan Royals. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 458 runs at an average of 50.89 and a strike rate of 167.76.

For the Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube has been a pure striker lately. He has managed to score 293 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.86 and a strike rate of 131.39.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer also returns to the IPL action for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming game. In his last 8 IPL matches, he has managed to take just 7 wickets at an economy of 8.88.

Noor Ahmad was a key bowler for Chennai Super Kings in the last season. He has been able to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 IPL matches at an economy of 8.29.