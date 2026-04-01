New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI Match Prediction NZL 55 % Chance of Winning RSA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Africa Women tour of New Zealand is all set to bring another thriller to the fans, as both teams gear up for the second ODI. This match will be played on 1 April at 6:30 AM IST at the Basin Reserve. New Zealand Women lost the first ODI by 2 wickets, which makes them eager to win the second game to keep the series alive. On the other hand, South Africa Women won the first game in a close encounter, as the team now targets another win to seal the series.

Who will win? New Zealand Women South Africa Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have won four out of the last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand Women.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 75 runs off 114 balls against Amelia Kerr, while Kerr has managed to dismiss her once.

Maddy Green has scored 21 runs off 48 balls against Ayabonga Khaka, while Khaka has managed to dismiss her once.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women have a higher chance of winning in the second ODI. The team takes home ground advantage and has also been strong against the Proteas in overall encounters. They have players such as Maddy Green, who scored 85 runs off 83 balls, and Amelia Kerr, who took 2 wickets at an average of 15.50 in the last game. On the other hand, South Africa Women will be keen to make a turnaround yet again and seal the series. They have players such as Annerie Dercksen, who scored 72 runs off 93 balls, and Ayabonga Khaka, who took 6 wickets at an average of 9.33.

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 55%

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 45%

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand Women did not have a good start to the ODI series against South Africa Women. But in the second ODI, the team takes home ground advantage yet again to ensure that the series goes on to a decider in the third game. They have batters such as Isabella Gaze, who scored 37 runs off 46 balls, and Amelia Kerr, who scored 36 runs off 60 balls. With the ball, Jess Kerr also managed to take 2 wickets at an average of 22.50.

On the other hand, South Africa Women have showcased their ODI dominance yet again by winning the first game in a thriller. As the team prepares for the second ODI, they will be keen to take advantage of their recent wins over the Kiwis. They have batters such as Sune Luus, who scored 53 runs off 72 balls, and Kayla Reyneke, who scored 42 runs off 32 balls. Chloe Tryon was also a key player with the ball, as she took 2 wickets at an average of 23.

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New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Basin Reserve, and the venue is known to favour the team's batting first. Out of the 60 ODIs played here, 28 have been won by the team batting first and 27 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue is 201, and it drops to 167 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions. While there is a 5% chance of rain, the skies are expected to be partly sunny.

Partly Sunny 60% 12° - 15° C 8 kmph

Partly Sunny 60% 12° - 15° C 8 kmph

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women entered the series with a winning streak, which has been affected in the first ODI. In its last five games, the team holds three wins and two losses. They have star performers such as Rosemary Mair, who took 2 wickets at an average of 26, and Georgia Plimmer, who scored 28 runs off 31 balls.

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have come out to be dominant in the ODI format lately. In their last five ODIs, the team has managed to secure 4 wins and lost just one game. They have players such as Nadine de Klerk, who scored 39 runs off 39 balls, and Tumi Sekhukhune, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.42.

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New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Brook Halliday has been one of the top batters for New Zealand Women lately. In her last 10 ODI games, she has managed to score 404 runs at an average of 67.33 and a strike rate of 98.05.

Laura Wolvaardt has been a key batter for South Africa Women across formats. She has managed to score 636 runs in her last 10 ODIs at an average of 70.67 and a strike rate of 108.53.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr has dominated with the ball for New Zealand Women lately. In her last 10 ODIs, she has been able to take 23 wickets for the team at an economy of 4.36.

Nonkululeko Mlaba has done well with the ball for South Africa Women. In her last 9 ODIs, she has managed to take 14 wickets at an economy of 5.13.