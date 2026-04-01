Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction KKR 55 % Chance of Winning SRH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is all set for another thrilling encounter, as Kolkata Knight Riders go against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next game. This match will be played on 2 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders started the campaign with a 6-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also started the campaign with a 6-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It remains to be seen which team gets its first win in the next game.

Who will win? Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad four times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 48 runs off 30 balls against Harshal Patel, while Harshal has managed to dismiss him once.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 18 runs off 26 balls against Vaibhav Arora, while Vaibhav has also managed to take his wicket once.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders will head into the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent games and also takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 67 runs off 40 balls, and Sunil Narine, who took a wicket at an economy of 10. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also stands as a close contender in the upcoming game, considering their team strength. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who scored 80 runs off 38 balls, and David Payne, who took 2 wickets at an average of 17.50.

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 55%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 45%

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders did not have a good start to the IPL 2026 season. But their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad could help them to regain their winning momentum. The team has been strong against SRH in the head-to-head matches and will also take the home ground advantage. They have batters such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 51 runs off 29 balls, and Finn Allen, who scored 37 runs off 17 balls. In the bowling line-up, the team also has Kartik Tyagi, who took a wicket at an economy of 10.75.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also did not start the campaign well. The next game against KKR seems challenging, but the team has better strength in their batting line-up, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Aniket Verma, who scored 43 runs off 18 balls, and Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 31 runs off 22 balls. With the ball, the team has Jaydev Unadkat, who took a wicket at an economy of 9.66.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens, offering home-ground advantage to KKR. This ground is known to favour the bowlers initially, getting batter-friendly in the second innings. Out of 20 T20Is played here, 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue is 163, and it drops to 144 in the second innings. Thus, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad won't be affected due to the weather conditions. The dew factor is expected to play a role in the game, and the skies are predicted to be clear.

Sunny 49% Humidity 26° - 37° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 49% Humidity 26° - 37° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have not been able to do well lately in the IPL. In its last five games, KKR has managed to secure just one win, losing three games. Their team has key performers such as Vaibhav Arora, who took a wicket at an economy of 13, and Rinku Singh, who scored 33 runs off 21 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown better form, as the team aims to regain its momentum in the next game. Over their last five games, the team has three wins and has lost just one. They have players such as Travis Head, who scored 11 runs off 9 balls, and Harsh Dubey, who took a wicket at an economy of 11.66.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane continues to do well for Kolkata Knight Riders, leading them from the front. He has scored 334 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 149.1.

Abhishek Sharma didn't get a good start to this season, but he still remains a key player for SRH. In his last 10 IPL games, he has managed to score 395 runs at an average of 43.89.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora continues to show his consistency for the Kolkata Knight Riders. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to take 12 wickets at an economy of 10.65.

Eshan Malinga has stepped up for Sunrisers Hyderabad as a crucial wicket-taker. He has managed to grab 13 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.52.