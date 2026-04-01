Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction
KKR
55%
Chance of Winning
SRH
45%
Parimatch
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad four times in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Ajinkya Rahane has scored 48 runs off 30 balls against Harshal Patel, while Harshal has managed to dismiss him once.
- Abhishek Sharma has scored 18 runs off 26 balls against Vaibhav Arora, while Vaibhav has also managed to take his wicket once.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders will head into the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent games and also takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 67 runs off 40 balls, and Sunil Narine, who took a wicket at an economy of 10. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also stands as a close contender in the upcoming game, considering their team strength. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who scored 80 runs off 38 balls, and David Payne, who took 2 wickets at an average of 17.50.
- Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 55%
- Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 45%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders did not have a good start to the IPL 2026 season. But their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad could help them to regain their winning momentum. The team has been strong against SRH in the head-to-head matches and will also take the home ground advantage. They have batters such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 51 runs off 29 balls, and Finn Allen, who scored 37 runs off 17 balls. In the bowling line-up, the team also has Kartik Tyagi, who took a wicket at an economy of 10.75.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also did not start the campaign well. The next game against KKR seems challenging, but the team has better strength in their batting line-up, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Aniket Verma, who scored 43 runs off 18 balls, and Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 31 runs off 22 balls. With the ball, the team has Jaydev Unadkat, who took a wicket at an economy of 9.66.
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens, offering home-ground advantage to KKR. This ground is known to favour the bowlers initially, getting batter-friendly in the second innings. Out of 20 T20Is played here, 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue is 163, and it drops to 144 in the second innings. Thus, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad won't be affected due to the weather conditions. The dew factor is expected to play a role in the game, and the skies are predicted to be clear.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rahane Ajinkya
batsman
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Green Cameron
all rounder
Head Travis
batsman
Raghuvanshi Angkrish
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Singh Rinku
batsman
Klaasen Heinrich
wicket keeper
Singh Ramandeep
batsman
Verma Aniket
no information yet
Roy Anukul
all rounder
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Arora Salil
wicket keeper
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Dubey Harsh Surendra
all rounder
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
Kumar Shivang
no information yet
Tyagi Kartik
bowler
Unadkat Jaydev
bowler
Muzarabani Blessing
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have not been able to do well lately in the IPL. In its last five games, KKR has managed to secure just one win, losing three games. Their team has key performers such as Vaibhav Arora, who took a wicket at an economy of 13, and Rinku Singh, who scored 33 runs off 21 balls.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown better form, as the team aims to regain its momentum in the next game. Over their last five games, the team has three wins and has lost just one. They have players such as Travis Head, who scored 11 runs off 9 balls, and Harsh Dubey, who took a wicket at an economy of 11.66.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters
Ajinkya Rahane continues to do well for Kolkata Knight Riders, leading them from the front. He has scored 334 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 149.1.
Abhishek Sharma didn't get a good start to this season, but he still remains a key player for SRH. In his last 10 IPL games, he has managed to score 395 runs at an average of 43.89.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers
Vaibhav Arora continues to show his consistency for the Kolkata Knight Riders. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to take 12 wickets at an economy of 10.65.
Eshan Malinga has stepped up for Sunrisers Hyderabad as a crucial wicket-taker. He has managed to grab 13 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.52.
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