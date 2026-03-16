Facts: Bangladesh Women’s Nigar Sultana is the top run scorer of the tournament so far with 235 runs in three innings.

West Indies Women’s Hayley Matthews is the leading bowler of the competition, having taken ten wickets in three innings.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women’s victory over Scotland Women in the last match allowed the former to claim the top spot in the standings. Having elected to bat first, Bangladesh Women racked in 276 runs by the end of the innings. Skipper and wicket-keeper batter Nigar Sultana continued to showcase her batting prowess with a knock of 83* runs while Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque were tied for second place with 57 runs each. Although Scotland Women came quite close during their chase, they were kept down to 242/9 which handed Bangladesh Women victory by a margin of 34 runs.

West Indies Women went back to losing ways with their defeat at the hands of Pakistan Women in the last outing where the latter were bundled out for a measly score of 191. West Indies Women’s bowlers did a stellar job of curtailing the score but the batters were an utter disaster as they managed to get bowled out for 126 during their chase. Skipper and opener Hayley Matthews, who has been the team’s linchpin in the tournament, faced a golden duck dismissal which led to a domino effect as the entire batting order came tumbling down. In the end, West Indies Women conceded a 65-run defeat.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 55%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 45%

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Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

West Indies Women to score low before first dismissal

West Indies Women’s opening partnership has not been even mildly competitive so far and with both openers underperforming, they are not in a position to score big. Hayley Matthews had a brilliant run in the first game but became a shadow of herself thereafter while fellow opener Zaida James has been out of form throughout the tournament. This has resulted in first partnerships of 0, 28 and 7 runs in the previous three encounters. For the upcoming match, too, the pair are expected to collapse early in the innings with a paltry score.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

Although Lahore City Cricket Association Ground is usually better suited for fielding, evidenced by the toss winners who chose to field first three out of five times so far, it has only worked once. In the present tournament, the teams batting first have taken four victories with an average first innings score of 242. Based on these outcomes, the toss winning skipper of the next game will also be keen to bat first.

Weather Report

Lahore is going to be sunny on match day and there is no forecast for the rain whatsoever with the temperature reaching 38 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Ishma Tanjim, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishma Tanjim All-rounder Fargana Hoque Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Sobhana Mostary Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun All-rounder Rabeya Khan Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Jannatul Ferdus Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women are three for three and appear invincible at the moment, particularly with the kind of batting strength they have shown.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Zaida James All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women’s batters have been weighing down the entire team and their unseemly standing in the second-to-last spot is attributed to the inability of the batters to complete even simple, straightforward chases.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women have faced each other four times in the ODI format with the latter in the lead with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Bangladesh Women - 1

West Indies Women - 3

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews’ partnership with Zaida James for West Indies Women’s first partnership has not worked in the slightest in the tournament so far, particularly as the latter is woefully out of form at the moment. It is evident in their scores of 0, 28 and 7 in the last three matches that they are unable to find their feet. Although Bangladesh Women’s Ishma Tanjim and Fargana Hoque have not been significantly better, they have a more favorable trajectory with opening totals of 35, 1 and 15 runs in the last three fixtures. Bangladesh Women’s first wicket is definitely the favorite going into the next match.

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Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Once again, the prediction panned out as expected as Nigar Sultana was the top scorer for Bangladesh Women in the last match with an unbeaten 83. She is the leading batter for the team overall with 235 runs in three innings which includes a century and two half-centuries. With an average of 117.50, she is expected to come out on top once more.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews has experienced a slight dip in performance since her purple patch in the first game, considering she faced a golden duck dismissal in the last match against Pakistan Women. However, she remains West Indies Women’s top run scorer with 137 runs in three innings and an average of 68.50. She is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Jannatul Ferdus to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Jannatul Ferdus was the second leading bowler for Bangladesh Women in the previous match against Scotland Women where she claimed two wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.30. She continues to be the top wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets in three innings and an excellent average of 11.50, making her the top pick for the next match.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews was the joint highest wicket-taker in the previous fixture against Pakistan Women, having taken two wickets in ten overs. She continues to be the leading bowler for the team with 11 wickets in three innings and an average of 11.00 which makes her the top contender against Bangladesh Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women to win @ 2.64 (Parimatch)

West Indies Women to win @ 1.41 (Parimatch) Bangladesh Women dethroned hosts Pakistan Women for the top spot on the points table as the former took three back-to-back victories with an incredibly impressive net run rate of 1.494. On the contrary, West Indies Women are down in the penultimate place with two defeats and one win along with a dismal net run rate of -0.526. Given the glaring disparity in their form, Bangladesh Women are endorsed to emerge victorious against West Indies Women. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





