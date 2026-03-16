Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Prediction
DV
55%
Chance of Winning
MIE
45%
Parimatch
United Arab Emirates
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 323 runs, Sam Curran is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.
- With 344 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Desert Vipers have dominated this season and much like last campaign they have made the Finals once again this term. In the playoffs they went head to head against MI Emirates and they dominated the game from the start. Desert Vipers won the game by 45 runs and would be hoping to go all the way this season.
Even though MI Emirates struggled against Desert Vipers in the last game, they have beaten them once this season and in the last game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, they bounced back and won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Desert Vipers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 55%
- MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 45%
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026
Andries Gous struggled in the group stages as he wasn’t consistent throughout the campaign. In the last game against MI Emirates he scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 197 runs this term. He struggled to make an impact in the last game against Desert Viper which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Dubai with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Desert Vipers and MI Emirates Player List
Team Form
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers have dominated this season once again as they have reached back to back finals. In the last game they beat MI Emirates.
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates were brilliant in the second half of the season, in the last game they beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and made the Finals.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head to Head
Desert Vipers hold a slight edge in this fixture against MI Emirates 4-3. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs this season and Desert Vipers won the game.
Head to Head:
Desert Vipers : 04
MI Emirates: 03
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates
United Arab Emirates
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Desert Vipers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
MI Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Batters
Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter
Sam Curran continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 38* runs against MI Emirates. With 323 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem was impressive in the last game against Desert Vipers. Even though he struggled in the last outing, Waseem is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Khuzaima Tanveer to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Khuzaima Tanveer did not have a great outing in the last match regardless we are going to back him as with 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AM Ghazanfar to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar was sensational in the last game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as he bagged three wickets in the game. He is the leading wicket taker for MI Emirates which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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