Dolphins vs North West Match Prediction DOL 45% Chance of Winning NOW 55% Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 18th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be exciting, as the Dolphins will go against the North West. This match will be played on 14 March at 4:30 PM IST at Kingsmead in Durban. Dolphins are heading into this game after losing their previous match against the Lions by 7 wickets. On the other hand, North West are also heading to this game after losing their previous match against the Warriors by 11 runs. With both teams eager for their second win of the tournament, the next game promises to be intense.

Who will win? Dolphins North West Vote 0 votes

Facts: Dolphins and North West have defeated each other twice in their head-to-head encounters.

Slade van Staden is among the top run scorers for the Dolphins with 139 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.33.

Onke Nayaku, from North West, has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.11.

Dolphins vs North West Chances of Winning

Dolphins are in search of their second win of the season, which could help them to regain their winning momentum. The team takes home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to get the win. They have players such as Marques Ackerman, who has scored 146 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.67, and Imran Tahir, who has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.14. On the other hand, North West will also be eager to get their second win of the campaign in the next game. They have formidable players such as Onke Nayaku and Wihan Lubbe which increases their chances of winning.

Dolphins Chances of Winning: 45%

North West Chances of Winning: 55%

Dolphins vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Dolphins stand 6th in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One standings with a win and 2 losses in 4 games. In the next game against North West, the team takes home ground advantage, and they have also defeated North West in the last two head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Slade van Staden, who has scored 139 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.33, and Tshepang Dithole, who scored 52 runs for the team in the last game. Bayanda Majola will be a key bowler for the team, as he has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.50.

On the other hand, North West stands 5th in the standings, having secured just one win and two losses in 4 games. They will be eager to get their second win of the season against the Dolphins. Their team has batsmen such as Meeka eel Prince, who scored 20 runs off 22 balls in the last game, and Ruan de Swardt, who scored 47 runs off 50 balls in the last game. Caleb Seleka will be taking charge with the ball, as he has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.71. With its balanced team composition, North West will have a better chance to win.

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Dolphins vs North West Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Dolphins and North West will be played at Kingsmead, which is the home ground of the Dolphins. This ground is known for favouring the teams that bat first. Out of the 53 ODIs played here, 26 have been won by the team batting first, and 20 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 233, while it drops to 185 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss will elect to bat first.

Cloudy 70% Humidity 22° - 28° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 70% Humidity 22° - 28° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Dolphins and North West Player List

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Team Form

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have not been able to give their best in the tournament, as the team has secured just one win and two losses in 4 games.

North West Team Form

North West has also shown a similar form in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, but they stand one spot higher than the Dolphins.

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Dolphins vs North West Top Batters

Marques Ackerman is the top run scorer for the Dolphins in the current season, as he has scored 146 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 48.67.

Wihan Lubbe is among the top batters for North West in the current edition of the tournament. Playing just three innings, he has managed to score 97 runs for the team at an average of 32.33.

Dolphins vs North West Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir is the leading wicket-taker for the Dolphins in this tournament. He has grabbed 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 25.14.

On the other hand, Onke Nayaku is the leading wicket-taker for North West in this tournament. He has grabbed an impressive total of 9 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 17.11.