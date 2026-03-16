Cayman Islands vs Argentina Match Prediction ARG 35 % Chance of Winning CAY 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The last match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B will be a battle among the top teams, as Cayman Islands go against Argentina. This match will be played on 16 March at 1:00 PM IST at Jimmy Powell Oval. The Cayman Islands are heading into this game after winning their previous one against Suriname by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Argentina is heading into this game after winning their previous one against Mexico by 92 runs. Fans are excited to see which one of these two teams ends the campaign with a win.

Who will win? Argentina Cayman Islands Vote 0 votes

Facts: The Cayman Islands have been strong against Argentina, winning all three head-to-head encounters.

Romario Edwards is still leading the wicket-taking charts for Cayman Islands, with 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 9.56.

Pedro Baron stands as the highest run scorer for Argentina, with 274 runs in 5 matches at an average of 54.80.

Cayman Islands vs Argentina Chances of Winning

The Cayman Islands have been undefeated in this tournament, as they look strong to end it with another win. Their team form and recent performances increase their chances of winning. The team has players such as Sacha De Alwis, who has scored 200 runs in 5 matches at an average of 200, and Romario Edwards, who has taken 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 9.56. On the other hand, Argentina will also be keen to end their campaign with a win. The team has players such as Pedro Baron, who has scored 274 runs in 5 matches at an average of 54.80, and Agustin Husain, who took 6 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 13.67.

Cayman Islands Chances of Winning: 65%

Argentina Chances of Winning: 35%

Cayman Islands vs Argentina Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The Cayman Islands will now be ending the T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B on a positive note. The team already holds the top spot in the standings with wins in all five of its games. And in the next game against Argentina, they still take the home ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Jermaine Baker, who has scored 192 runs in 5 matches at an average of 48, and Samuel Foster, who scored 4 runs in the last game. With the ball, the team has Conroy Wright, who has also taken 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 11.17.

On the other hand, Argentina has also been doing well in the tournament. Even after starting off with a loss, they won all the remaining games, which puts them 2nd in the standings. The team will be keen to end its campaign with yet another win. Their batting line-up has key performers such as Lucas Rossi, who has scored 56 runs in 5 matches at an average of 11.20, and Alan Kirschbaum, who has scored 109 runs in 5 matches at an average of 27.25. The team's bowling line-up has Agustin Rivero, who holds 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 17.40.

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Cayman Islands vs Argentina Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Cayman Islands and Argentina will be played at the Jimmy Powell Oval, which also serves as the home ground of the Cayman Islands. This ground is known to favour the teams that chase. Out of the 25 T20Is played here, 13 have been won by the team bowling first, and 12 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 129, dropping to 101 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team will choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The last match of the tournament between the Cayman Islands and Argentina is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a slight chance of precipitation, but it is unlikely to happen during the match time.

Sunny 24% Humidity 19° - 36° C 10 kmph

Sunny 24% Humidity 19° - 36° C 10 kmph

Cayman Islands and Argentina Player List

Team Form

Cayman Islands Team Form

The Cayman Islands have been the best team in this tournament so far, winning all of the five games they have played.

Argentina Team Form

Argentina didn't start the tournament well, but won the remaining games, giving them four wins in five matches.

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Cayman Islands vs Argentina Top Batters

Sacha De Alwis stands as the highest run scorer for the Cayman Islands in this tournament. He has managed to put up 200 runs for the team in 5 matches at an average of 200 and a strike rate of 130.72.

Pedro Baron still leads the run-scoring charts for Argentina in this tournament. He has managed to score 274 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 54.80.

Cayman Islands vs Argentina Top Bowlers

Romario Edwards continues to be the key bowler for the Cayman Islands. He has grabbed 9 wickets for the team in 5 matches at an average of just 9.56 runs per wicket.

Agustin Husain has been among the highest wicket-takers for Argentina in this tournament. He has secured 6 wickets for the team in 4 matches at an average of 13.67.