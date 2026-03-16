Facts: Ratnagiri Jets won for the first time in MPL 2025 in the previous game after losing three matches in a row.

Raigad Royals are coming off a 99-run loss at the hands of Puneri Bappa.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Chance of Winning

Ratnagiri Jets finally managed to register their first win of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) as they defeated Satara Warriors, chasing down the target of 160. Prior to that, they had lost three matches on the trot and will now be looking to continue their winning run.

Raigad Royals are coming into this match after losing to Puneri Bappa by a huge margin of 99 runs. However, they had started their campaign with a win over Satara Warriors. The Royals will have to make sure they return to winning ways quickly before time runs out for them.

Ratnagiri Jets ’ chances of winning - 55%

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pradeep Dadhe was the best bowler for Ratnagiri Jets in the previous game as he returned with figures of 3/29 in his four overs. While it is tough for a bowler to pick as many wickets in consecutive T20 matches, Dadhe can be backed to pick at least a couple of wickets as he bowls at the death as well.

Tanay Sanghvi has been one of the better bowlers for Raigad Royals so far in two matches played this season. He picked up one wicket in the previous game to take his tally to three scalps in two outings. Tanay has conceded 72 runs in eight overs so far but should be good enough to pick up at least one wicket vs Ratnagiri Jets.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Match Toss Prediction

There is some moisture in the surface for the matches in the morning due to the wet weather in Pune. Batting is tough at the start and the conditions ease out significantly as the match progresses. Hence, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and then chase down the score.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is decent on Tuesday morning in Pune. It will remain partly cloudy. However, there is no chance of rain at all during the match and this should delight the fans and both teams. The temperature is expected to be around 24-25 Degrees Celsius during the match time.

Ratnagiri Jets News & Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Ajinkya Naik, Akhilesh Gawale, Ashkan Kazi, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Jay Pande, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Yashwanth Kale, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Harshil Sawant, Jaideepsingh Pardeshi, Kiran Chormale, Manoj Yadav, Prathamesh Gawade, Sahil Churi, Samarth Kadam, Siddhant Giri, Abhishek Pawar, Nikhil Naik, Atish Rathod, Krishna Martand, Kunal Thorat, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bacchav, Vijay Pawle, Yogesh Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Atharva Dharmadhikari Batter Azim Kazi (C) All-Rounder Rubenson Pardesi Wicketkeeper Divyang Hinganekar Batter Kiran Chormale Batter Abhishek Pawar Wicketkeeper Satyajeet Bacchav Bowler Vijay Pawle Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Prathamesh Gawade Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets have played four matches in MPL 2025 so far. They have won only one match and lost the remaining three.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Harsh Mogaveera Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Harsh Sanghavi Batter Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Rugved More Batter Vicky Ostwal Bowler Ajay Borude Batter Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals have so far played two matches in MPL 2025 and have won and lost a game each.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets and Raigad Royals have faced each other three times so far in MPL history. The Jets have completely dominated the Royals, winning all three matches.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Betting Odds

Ratnagiri Jets to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

Ratnagiri Jets changed their openers after three consecutive failures. Atharva Dharmadhikari opened with Dhiraj Phatangere and the immediate results were decent. The duo added 33 runs for the opening wicket and that start reflected in the result as well with the Jets successfully chasing down 160 runs. On the other hand, the Royals have struggled with their opening duo of Veer and Mogaveera. Runs are hard to come by for the duo and for the same reason, the Jets are expected to have a better opening partnership than their counterparts.

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Top Batters

Azim Kazi to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Ratnagiri Jets skipper Azim Kazi played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 62 runs off 42 balls with six fours and three sixes to his name. He batted at four and looked in good touch in the game. Overall, he is currently the leading run-scorer of the season with 151 runs at a strike rate of 134.82 and an average of 50.33. Kazi can be backed to become the top run-scorer of Ratnagiri Jets.

Rushabh Rathod to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Rushabh Rathod is the in-form batter and has been the best for the Royals this season. In two matches he played so far, Rushabh has scored 126 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 190.91 and an average of 63. He surprisingly, came down to bat at seven in the previous game but should bat up the order and become the best batter for the Royals vs Jets.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Top Bowlers

Satyajeet Bacchav to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

It might surprise many but Satyajeet Bacchav has to be backed to become the best bowler for Ratnagiri Jets. Bacchav was the leading wicket-taker last season, but is yet to come to terms this time around. In four matches, he has picked only two wickets but it seems only a matter of time before he starts picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Nikhil Kadam to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

Nikhil Kadam is the leading wicket-taker for his team in two matches they’ve played so far. He has picked up four wickets in eight overs while conceding 69 runs at an average of 17.25 and an economy of 8.62. He is known to strike consistently with the ball for the Royals and can be backed to become the top bowler for the Royals in this game.