Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction NAM 48 % Chance of Winning EAG 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Mumbai 2026 is all set to commence, with Bandra Blasters going against Eagle Thane Strikers in the opening game. This match will be played on 1 June at 2:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Bandra Blasters finished last season as the semi-finalists, as the team aims to be a title contender this time. On the other hand, Eagle Thane Strikers also made it to the semi-final stages in the last season, as they aim to win the title this season.

Who will win? Bandra Blasters Eagle Thane Strikers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Eagle Thane Strikers defeated Bandra Blasters by 97 runs in their previous head-to-head match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, from Bandra Blasters, has scored 4109 runs in 133 innings at an average of 33.13.

Shardul Thakur, from Eagle Thane Strikers, has taken 227 wickets in 191 innings at an average of 26.25

Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Chances of Winning

Eagle Thane Strikers will enter the match against Bandra Blasters with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bandra in the previous games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Eknath Kerkar, who has scored 458 runs in 26 innings at an average of 24.10, and Shardul Thakur, who has taken 227 wickets in 191 innings at an average of 26.25. On the other hand, Bandra Blasters will be keen to start off the new season with a win. And this game brings an opportunity for the team to take revenge for their previous season loss. They have players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 4109 runs in 133 innings at an average of 33.13, and Royston Dias, who has taken 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 35.50.

Bandra Blasters Chances of Winning: 48%

Eagle Thane Strikers Chances of Winning: 52%

Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bandra Blasters were among the top four teams in the previous season. The team was able to finish at the third spot in the standings with 3 wins and a loss in five games, as they advanced to the semi-final stages. But they were not able to make it to the finals clash, losing to Maratha Royals. Now, the team will be eager to start the new season with a win over Eagle Thane Strikers. They have batsmen such as Suved Parkar, who has scored 212 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.33, and Jay Jain, who has scored 47 runs in 4 innings at an average of 11.75. With the ball, the team has Karsh Kothari, who took 6 wickets in 5 innings at an economy of 8.53.

On the other hand, Eagle Thane Strikers will be a key contender in the upcoming season. The team finished at the top of the table in the last edition, as they secured 4 wins and a loss in 5 games, reaching the semi-final stages, where they were knocked out. Since the team has its opening game against Bandra Blasters, it gives them an opportunity to start off with a win. They have batsmen such as Shashwat Jagtap, who has scored 155 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.14 in the Navi Mumbai T20, and Shaun Rodrigues, who scored 314 runs in 8 innings at an average of 44.86. Onkar Tarmale has been a key bowler, who went wicketless in 2 innings at an economy of 8.50.

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Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bandra Blasters and Eagle Thane Strikers will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first and 10 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the T20 Mumbai opener is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bandra Blasters and Eagle Thane Strikers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 69% Humidity 30° - 33° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 69% Humidity 30° - 33° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Bandra Blasters and Eagle Thane Strikers Player List

Playing NAM EAG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bandra Blasters Team Form

Bandra Blasters have shown mixed form in their recent games. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Tatsat Singh, who has scored 17 runs in 3 innings at an average of 8.50, and Dhanit Raut, who took 7 wickets in 6 innings at a strike rate of 14.

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers have shown better form in this tournament. The team was able to secure three wins and two losses in its last five games previous season, as they aim to have a strong start this time. They have players such as Atharva Ankolekar, who has taken 19 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 30.47, and Aditya Giri.

Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Namo Bandra Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Eagle Thane Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now!

Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal will be a key batsman for Bandra Blasters in this tournament. He has managed to score 4109 runs in 133 innings in his T20 career at an average of 33.13.

Eknath Kerkar will be a key batsman for Eagle Thane Strikers in this tournament. He has managed to score 458 runs in 26 innings at an average of 24.10.

Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Top Bowlers

Royston Dias has been known for his impressive bowling skills for Bandra Blasters. He has grabbed 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 35.50.

Shardul Thakur brings in a lot of experience for Eagle Thane Strikers bowling line-up. He has grabbed an impressive total of 227 wickets in just 191 innings at an average of 26.25.