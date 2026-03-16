Facts: Australia Women’s Annabel Sutherland was the top batter of the ODI series against New Zealand with 147 runs in two innings.

England Women’s Tammy Beaumont was the second highest run scorer against South Africa Women with 110 runs in three innings.

Australia Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women pulled off a clean sweep against New Zealand Women in their last One Day International series even though the first match was abandoned after a washout. In the second game, Australia Women went hammer and tongs after being asked to bat first, having scored 291/7. Annabel Sutherland’s unbeaten 105 was the top score of the innings and the rest of the batters all made valuable contributions to set up a defendable total. New Zealand were kept down to 122/5 and Australia Women took victory by 65 runs via the DLS method. The Alyssa Healy-led side did almost exactly the same in the second game where they piled on 290 runs - Ashleigh Gardner’s 74, Phoebe Litchfield’s 50 and Annabel Sutherland’s 42 were the team’s leading scores and New Zealand struggled in their chase again. This time, Australia Women bowled out the opposition for 215 which handed the former a 75-run win.

England Women won their last series as well, having played against South Africa Women on the latter’s turf. After losing badly in the first game where England Women were restricted to 186 and South Africa Women took victory by six wickets, the visitors bounced back in the second match with a six-wicket triumph of their own. It was down to the wire now and in the final, South Africa Women posted a score of 233. England Women’s Tammy Beaumont top-scored with 65* and Amy Jones was next in line with 49* runs. However, the match was truncated due to the rain and England Women were ahead of the DLS, winning by six wickets once again.

Australia Women chance of winning - 74%

England Women chance of winning - 26%

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Australia Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score over 30.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Australia Women’s opening partnerships in their previous two ODI series have been out of the world. In the last series versus New Zealand, Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield opened together and added 88 and 43 runs to the first wicket. While Litchfield was their mainstay in the three-match series against India Women, Georgia Voll opened alongside her and the pair went ham as they scored 58, 130 and 48 runs together before the first dismissal. Their consistency is truly remarkable and there is no doubt about their ability to maintain this form going into the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The chasing side have won 11 out of 20 ODI matches at North Sydney Oval so far, and it can be attributed to the fact that the surface is quite favorable for the bowlers. The average first innings total of 194 is rather low in the format which makes it easy to surpass. The toss winner of the upcoming match will want to field first and make use of the advantage.

Weather Report

Showers are predicted at Sydney since the chance of rainfall is as high as 45% on match day, and the temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Ash Gardner All-rounder Tahlia McGrath Batter Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women were undefeated in both of the ODI series prior to this and needless to say, they are strong on all fronts.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women won the series against South Africa Women predominantly through their bowling effort. Their batting needs to improve if they intend to beat Australia Women.

Australia Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women have dominated against England Women to quite a large degree, having won 58 out of 86 ODI games so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 86

Australia Women - 58

England Women - 24

Tie - 1

No Result - 3

Australia Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

England Women’s opening partnership in the previous ODI series against South Africa Women was highly inconsistent and substandard. Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont were the opening pair for two out of three matches and the team ended up with first partnerships of 4, 69 and 6 runs. Australia Women’s Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield, on the other hand, were on the money with great opening stands from the get-go against New Zealand Women, having scored 88 and 43 runs in two matches. Their stability was remarkable and they are the favored opening duo for the next game.

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Australia Women vs England Women Best Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield was among the top run scorers for Australia Women in their previous ODI series against New Zealand Women where she scored 75 runs in two innings, including a half-century in the finale with 50 runs. She has 847 runs in 24 ODI innings thus far, coupled with a stellar average of 40.33 which makes her the top choice against England Women.

Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont was the most consistent batter for England Women in the last series versus South Africa Women where she notched up a total of 110 runs in three innings. After scoring 11 and 34 runs in the first two games, she scored a half-century in the final with an unbeaten 65. With an average of 55.00 in the series, she remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Australia Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Kim Garth to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Kim Garth was the joint highest wicket-taker for Australia Women against New Zealand Women where she picked three wickets across two innings. She was the team’s only bowler who managed to take wickets in both matches and ended up with an excellent overall economy rate of 4.00. She also garnered an exceptional bowling average of 16.66 which makes her the leading contender for the next match.

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean emerged as England Women’s top bowler against South Africa Women, having claimed seven wickets in three innings. She consistently took wickets in all three matches with her top performance being in the second match where she bagged a four-wicket haul. Moreover, her average of 20.85 was impressive and she is expected to lead the charge once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women to win @ 1.36 (Parimatch)

England Women to win @ 3.10 (Parimatch) Australia Women are on an absolute rampage and they annihilated both New Zealand Women and India Women by scorelines of 2-0 and 3-0, respectively. Additionally, they are the hosts of the Women’s Ashes this time which gives them an edge over England Women. Although England Women are not in poor form, all the odds are against them and their record of 24-58 against Australia Women is not very convincing, making the home team the match favorites. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





