Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 15.07.2026

T20Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
SAN

(5 ov.) 44/2

LOS
LOS

187

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Short Mattall rounder261560173.33
Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasadbowler141320107.69
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Narine Sunilall rounder201929.500
Holder Jasonall rounder2080400

Latest Highlights

4.6
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le Roux to Short, 0 runs

4.5
4

le Roux to Short, 4 runs

4.4
.

le Roux to Short, 0 runs

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