Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 15.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Short Mattall rounder
|26
|15
|6
|0
|173.33
|Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasadbowler
|14
|13
|2
|0
|107.69
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Narine Sunilall rounder
|2
|0
|19
|2
|9.5
|0
|0
|Holder Jasonall rounder
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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4.6
.
le Roux to Short, 0 runs
4.5
4
le Roux to Short, 4 runs
4.4
.
le Roux to Short, 0 runs