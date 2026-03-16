PAK (Pakistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction PAK 63 % Chance of Winning SA 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.327 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The two winless sides in the tri-series in Pakistan sees the hosts take on South Africa in the final group stage match of the series. The match is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on 12th February from 2:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Hosts Pakistan lost their first game in six matches against New Zealand in the opening game of the tri-series in Lahore. They failed in both departments, allowing the Kiwis to score 330 while falling for 252 while chasing the target. They come into the match knowing a win will take them to the final of the tri-series where they have a chance of taking revenge against New Zealand.

Standing in Pakistan’s path are out-of-form South Africa. The visitors, too, lost their first game of the series despite setting a target of 304 for the Kiwis. South Africa have lost their last five matches and will need to pull off a miracle to beat the hosts and qualify for the finals.

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 63%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 37%

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Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

After two games in Lahore where we saw high-scoring games, the tri-series moves to Karachi to show its readiness for the Champions Trophy. The average of the National Stadium in Karachi is 237 at the venue and we’re expecting another tight encounter in Karachi. There has been only one century scored in the last three games played at the venue. Hence, we’re quite tempted by odds of 2.10 on Batery for a century not to be scored in the game.

Despite the bowling-friendly nature of the wicket, we’re backing Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman to go big in the match. The 34-year-old smashed 7 fours and 4 sixes to score 84 runs in just 69 balls, giving the team a brilliant platform to build on against the Kiwis. While his teammates failed to convert the start, Zaman was impressive in the game. We’re expecting him to post a big score once again and help his team qualify for the final.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa to score over 27.4 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery Pakistan to hit more fours 1.75 Bet on Batery South Africa to score over 47.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.46 Bet on Batery

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The last three matches played at the National Stadium in Karachi have all been won by teams batting first. We’re backing the teams to play to their strengths and post a competitive target for their bowlers to defend. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Karachi is forecast to be between late twenties and early thirties. While there is no rain expected during the match, the players are in for a sweltering afternoon with the humidity above 70%.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Usman Khan Batter Khushdil Shah Allrounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper Kamran Ghulam Allrounder Salman Agha Allrounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s 5-match winning run came to an end in the first game of the tri-series when New Zealand defeated them in Lahore. They haven’t lost back-to-back matches at home since January 2023.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Smith Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Wiaan Mulder Allrounder Senuran Muthuswamy Allrounder Kyle Verreynne Wicketkeeper Mihlali Mpongwana Allrounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Ethan Bosch Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have lost all of their previous five ODI games including the opening game against New Zealand. The last game that the African nation won was back in October last year against Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head

Pakistan trail the head-to-head record 33-52 in matches against South Africa. They started well with 7 wins in the first games and have also won the last three matches the two teams have played.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 33

South Africa: 52

Draw: 0

No Result: 1

Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than the visitors

South Africa have experimented with seven different opening partnerships in just 11 ODI games that they have played since January last year. While they have seen success on a couple of occasions, they have been largely disappointing. Pakistan, on the other hand, have had just two opening combinations in their 10 games and average over 55. They have put together three half-century and two century stands in that period and we’re expecting them to start well once again.

Pakistan vs South Africa Odi Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.3 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.46 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Pakistan’s top batsman

Pakistan’s opening batsman was the team’s top scorer in the first game of the series, scoring 84 runs in just 69 balls while chasing 331. The 34-year-old has scored two fifties and a century in his last four ODIs. He averages over 54 in games against South Africa and we’re backing him to go big once again.

Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’s top batsman

26-year-old Matthew Breetzke made his delayed debut against New Zealand in Lahore. He set the record of the best score by a debutant in ODI cricket with a score of 150, albeit in a losing cause. We’re expecting the opening batter to continue his form and cause the Pakistan bowlers trouble in Karachi.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the team’s best bowler in the first game, returning with three wickets. While he was expensive, conceding 88 runs, the 24-year-old was a constant menace. We’re expecting Afridi to be among the wickets against South Africa, who will be fielding a very inexperienced side.

Senuran Muthusamy to be South Africa’s top bowler

Spinner Senuran Muthusamy was the team’s best bowler against New Zealand despite making his ODI debut in the match. The left arm-spinner returned with figures of 2/50 and even bowled a maiden over in a game where the Kiwi batters went berserk. We’re expecting him to take advantage of the bowling conditions and trouble the Pakistan batsmen.