FACTS

With 305 runs, Techi Neri is the leading run scorer for Arunachal Pradesh this season. With 201 runs, Arpit Subash Bhatewara is the leading run scorer for Meghalaya in this campaign.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Arunachal Pradesh had a dismal campaign last season as they lost all five games last season and ended up sixth on the table. So far this season their struggles have continued as they have lost all three games and would be hoping for their first points this season. In the last match they lost against Manipur.

Unlike their opponents, Meghalaya have done well so far this season as they are unbeaten after three games. The opening game against Mizoram was called off due to rain and since then they have drawn against Sikkim and Bihar and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Meghalaya are favourites in the upcoming game.

Arunachal Pradesh’ chances of winning - 11%

Meghalaya’ chances of winning - 89%

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Prediction Tips 2025

Neelam Obi has had an underwhelming campaign so far this season as in three games Obi has scored 67 runs with an average of 11.16 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ajay Duhan did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he bounced back and scored a brilliant century. He has scored 133 runs in two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in the last three games regardless, we believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Surat during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear Clear No Rain No Rain 32 32 15 Km/hr 15 Km/hr Clear Clear No Rain No Rain 32 32 15 Km/hr 15 Km/hr

Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya Player List

Playing ARU MEG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh Team Form

Arunachal Pradesh lost all five games last season and so far they have three defeats in three games thus far.

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya struggled in the elite division last season and so far this term they have three draws in three games.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Head to Head

Meghalaya are unbeaten against Arunachal Pradesh in this fixture 4-0.

Head to Head:

Arunachal Pradesh: 00

Meghalaya: 04

Draw/Tie: 00

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Techi Neri to be Arunachal Pradesh’ top batter

Techi Neri did not have a great game in the last game but still was one of the leading run scorers in the match. He has scored 305 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arpit Subash Bhatewara to be Meghalaya’ top batter

Arpit Subash Bhatewara struggled to make an impact in the last game against Bihar regardless we are going to back him as he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Yorjum Sera to be Arunachal Pradesh’ top bowler

Yorjum Sera has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Arunachal Pradesh this term. Sera is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’ top bowler

Akash Choudhary went wicketless in the last game against Bihar but we expect him to bounce back as with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.