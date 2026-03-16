Facts: Sushma Verma scored 237 runs in the 2024 season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games

In the last two Women’s T20 Trophy, Dibyadarshini has taken 25 wickets in total

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Odisha -W Chance of Winning

When Himachal Pradesh made it to the semi-finals last year, it didn’t raise many eyebrows - simply because teams have come to associate dominance with them lately. The presence of former India international Sushma Verma and batter Harleen Deol has given them a solid foundation to build on, while the likes of Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Shivani Singh, and Jyoti Thakur have the potential to take them far and further.

On the other hand, Odisha, led by Sushree Dibyadarshini, have a few solid performers in their line-up. The likes of Pragyan Mohanty, Tanmayee Behera, Subhra Swain, and Reemalaxmi Ekka are capable of changing the course of a game with ease, but how much of an impact they can make in this new edition remains to be seen.

HP-W’s chance of winning is 55%

ODI-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Himachal Pradesh-W vs Odisha -W Betting Tips

Bet on Sushma Verma. One of the most versatile batters of her time, Verma has maintained her credibility in the domestic circuit, and betting on her wouldn’t be a chance missed. You can also place a solid stake on Sonal Thakur as she has done well enough over the last two seasons to inspire confidence. And what about Sushree Dibyadarshini? She has been consistently impressive in the domestic circuit for the past seven years and remains one of the most important players in the Odisha setup.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Odisha-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted any Women’s T20 matches lately, but from the evidence of the Madhya Pradesh League recently, things have been pretty solid in a way. The average first innings score at the venue was 155 - so batters will remain excited.

Weather Report

With the rain threat already gone, expect a clear day out for the match between Himachal Pradesh Women and Odisha Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Himachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma, Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Shivani Singh, Jyoti Thakur, Sushmita Kumari, Yamuna Rana, Nikita M Chauhan, Vasuvi Fishta, Kashish Verma, Neena Choudhary, Pooja Negi, Prachi Chauhan, Sushmita Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Nikita S Chauhan Batter Sushma Verma Wicket-keeper Sonal Thakur Batter Monika Devi Batter Jyoti Thakur Batter Shivani Singh All-rounder Vasuvi Fishta All-rounder Sushmita Kumari Bowler Nikita M Chauhan Bowler Yamuna Rana Bowler Sushmita Negi Bowler

Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Himachal Pradesh secured five wins in six games last year before making it to the semi-final stage of the tournament. They were pretty impressive throughout but lost the plot to Bengal in the penultimate clash.

Odisha Women-W Player List

Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena

Predicted Playing XI

Madhuri Meheta Batter Sangeeta Khadia Batter Kajal Jena Batter Tanmayee Behera Batter Pragyan Mohanty Wicket-Keeper Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan All-rounder Subhra Swain All-Rounder Reemalaxmi Ekka Bowler Nivedita John Naik Bowler Rameswari Naik Bowler Laxmipriya Naik Bowler

Odisha-W Team Form

Odisha Women won four out of six games last season to finish at the third spot on the Group A points table.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Odisha-W Head-To-Head

Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have faced each other five times in the Senior Women’s T20s, with the former winning two as compared to three wins by Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Odisha-W Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to have a good opening partnership (Parimatch)

Himachal Pradesh are one of the strongest women’s outfits in the Indian cricket ecosystem, and that was evident in their performance last year. This season too, with Nikita S. Chauhan and Sushma Verma leading the charge, you can be confident of them delivering at the top. The duo averaged 33 runs for the opening partnership last season, which should serve as a confidence boost this time around as well.

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Himachal Pradesh-W vs Odisha-W Best Batters

Sushma Verma to be Himachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Former Indian opener Sushma Verma last played for India in 2021, but since then, she has been an active member of the Himachal Pradesh and helped them become one of the most competent units in the country at the moment. Verma scored 237 runs in the 2024 season of Senior Women’s T20, which gives way to believe that she will continue to dominate the opposition in the upcoming games as well.

Madhuri Mehta to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Madhuri Mehta played two ODIs and three T20Is for India, with little success, but in the Odisha cricket ecosystem, she is a big star. The former Odisha skipper averaged 41 with the bat last season and has been a force to be reckoned with in the format. Backing her to do the job seems like a good idea.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Odisha-W Best Bowlers

Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games. Only Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar bettered her in terms of wickets and the performance once again will be the talk of the town when she takes the ball against Odisha.

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Odisha Sushree Dibyadarshini is the most impactful player for the side over the last six years and her off-spin has been a talk of the town in the whole period. In the last two Women’s T20 Trophy, Dibyadarshini has taken 25 wickets in total, some of the highest in the entire country. Even though a national selection has eluded her, don’t be surprised if Dibyadarshini does something magnificent against Himachal Pradesh.