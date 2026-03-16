Mumbai-W vs Railways-W Match Prediction
MUM
32%
Chance of Winning
RAI
68%
Parimatch
Melbet
T20
C K Pithawala Ground
Facts:
- Humairaa Kaazi has been the biggest point of difference for Mumbai in the ongoing tournament, having scored 273 runs at an average of 34.13 with a strike rate of 128.16
- Sayali Satghare is the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken nine wickets at an average of 17.88
- Ekta Bisht is the highest wicket-taker for Railways in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy
Mumbai-W vs Railways-W Chance of Winning
Led by Humairaa Kaazi, there is a sense of absolute belongingness to how Mumbai have played this season. While Kaazi has been the most impactful batter for them, she has been ably supported by Ira Jadhav and Sayali Satghare, who have ensured that Mumbai have stayed the course.
On the other hand, Railways have been absolutely dominating, thanks to Nuzhat Parween and Arushi Goel, who have delivered with the bat, and former India internationals Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav, who have led the charge with the ball. Their contributions have ensured that Railways haven’t been hamstrung by the absence of several India regulars.
- MUM-W’s chance of winning is 32%
- RAIL-W’s chance of winning is 68%
Mumbai-W vs Railways-W Betting Tips
Bet on Humairaa Kaazi to do well. She is the biggest difference with the bat for Mumbai and will continue to do well in the upcoming match. Sayali Satghare will deliver with the ball, as she has been throughout the tournament this season. There has to be a decent stake on Nuzhat Parween as well, for she knows how to score big in almost every match.
Mumbai-W vs Railways-W Match Toss Prediction
The C K Pithawala Ground in Surat has hosted 16 Women’s T20 matches overall, with the chasing side coming out victorious on 11 occasions.
Weather Report
There is 46% chance of precipitation during the match between Mumbai and Railways in the upcoming Senior T20 Trophy match.
Mumbai-W Player List
Humairaa Kaazi (c), M Dakshini, Khushi (wk), Ira Jadhav, P Naik, Saima Thakor, Fatima Jaffer, Riya Chaudhari, Janhvi, Sanika Chalke, Sayali Satghare, Soumya Singh, Simran Shaikh, Mansi Bodke, Jagravi Pawar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Humairaa Kaazi
|
Batter
|
Riya Chaudhari
|
Batter
|
Sanika Chalke
|
Batter
|
Ira Jadhav
|
Batter
|
Sayali Satghare
|
All-rounder
|
Khushi
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
M Dakshini
|
All-rounder
|
P Naik
|
Bowler
|
Saima Thakor
|
Bowler
|
Fatima Jaffer
|
Bowler
|
Janhvi
|
Bowler
Mumbai-W Team Form
After dominating the Elite Group-A, in which Mumbai won five out of seven matches, Mumbai are yet to open their account in the Super League, having lost one game with one game ending in no result.
Railways-W Player List
Ekta Bisht (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Bhavana Goplani, Shipra Giri, Minnu Mani, Arushi Goel, Poonam Yadav, Tanuja Kanwer, Simran Bahadur, Kshama Singh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Durgesh Nandani Sahu, Poonam Soni, Shrayosi Aich
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nuzhat Parween
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Minnu Mani
|
Batter
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Arushi Goel
|
Batter
|
Shipra Giri
|
Batter
|
Ekta Bisht (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Poonam Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Tanuja P Kanwer
|
Bowler
|
Kshama Singh
|
Bowler
|
Bhavana Goplani
|
Bowler
|
Simran Dil Bahadur
|
Bowler
Railways-W Team Form
Railways Women topped the Elite Group D points table, having won five out of six matches. However, both of their Super League encounters have ended in match getting abandoned due to rain.
Mumbai-W vs Railways-W Head-To-Head
Mumbai Women and Railways Women have faced each other eight times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with both sides winning four games each.
Mumbai-W vs Railways-W Betting Odds
Railways to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
Railways have perhaps the most threatening top-order of all, with Nuzhat Parween, Minnu Mani, and Dayalan Hemalatha taking charge of the attack from word go. As a matter of fact, Railways have an average powerplay score of 47 runs in the first six overs to make things easier. So bank on them to deliver big-time for Railways in the upcoming clash.
Mumbai-W vs Railways-W
T20
C K Pithawala Ground, null
Mumbai
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Railways
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Mumbai-W vs Railways-W Best Batters
Humairaa Kaazi to be Mumbai-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
The fourth-highest run-scorer in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Humairaa Kaazi has been the biggest point of difference for Mumbai in the ongoing tournament, having scored 273 runs at an average of 34.13 with a strike rate of 128.16. She already has two half-centuries in place - which tells you about her impact in the tournament. So back her to do well.
Nuzhat Parween to be Railways-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Nuzhat Parween is the highest run-scorer for Railways, having amassed 269 runs at an average of 44.83 in the ongoing tournament. She has the biggest role to play for Railways in the ongoing tournament, having been the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.
Mumbai-W vs Railways-W Best Bowlers
Sayali Satghare to be Mumbai-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sayali Satghare is the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken nine wickets at an average of 17.88 at an economy rate of 5.58. She has one four-wicket haul in the tournament already - so trust her to continue doing the same.
Ekta Bisht to be Railways-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Ekta Bisht is the highest wicket-taker for Railways in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken nine wickets in five innings at an average of 13.00. With three games being washed out due to rain, she isn’t in the top 20 of the highest-wicket takers list but that’s a mere detail.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
RAIL-W
- MUM-W to Win - 2.45 (Parimatch)
- RAIL-W to Win - 1.46 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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