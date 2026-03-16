West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction WI 59 % Chance of Winning SRI 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR West Indies Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the third game of the three match bilateral series at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 03 at 10:30 PM IST.

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

West Indies Women have struggled to make an impact in this series, they headed into this series after under performing in the ODIs as they lost the series 2-1. Their struggles continued in the T20Is as they trail the series 1-0 and need a result in the final game to level the series.

Unlike their opponents, Sri Lanka Women have been outstanding so far in this tour. They dominated the ODI series and are a win away from sealing the T20I series. In the last game they beat West Indies Women by four wickets. As per our calculations, West Indies Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 41%

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Qiana Joseph has had an underwhelming series so far as she has struggled for consistency thus far. In the two games, Joseph has scored five and seven which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Hasini Perera has struggled to find her footing so far in this series, even though she was decent in the last game, she has lacked consistency so far which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Grenada with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

West Indies Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Playing WIN SRI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they lost the ODI series 2-1 and they trail this series 1-0.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have been outstanding in this series as they have already beaten West Indies Women and lead the series 1-0.

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

West Indies Women have dominated against Sri Lanka Women in this format. In the last outing Sri Lanka Women dominated the game.

Head to Head:

West Indies Women : 20

Sri Lanka Women: 06

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West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter

Hayley Matthews has been outstanding in the T20 format for West Indies Women and she has done well so far as she is the leading run scorer for her side in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Chamari Athapaththu has been a class for Sri Lanka Women in this format. In the last match she scored 39 runs and took her team over the line which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top bowler

Hayley Matthews has been one of the most consistent players for West Indies Women as she has been brilliant with the bat and the ball. We expect her to play a key role in this game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Malki Madara to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Malki Madara has been sensational for Sri Lanka Women in this format and in the last game she continued her excellent form and bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.