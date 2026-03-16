Facts: Gerald Coetzee has picked 12 wickerts in his 10-match T20I career at an average of 30.25

Reeza Hendricks has scored 2271 T20I runs at a strike rate of 131.72

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has scored 2403 runs and picked 81 wickets in T20I cricket.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I Chance of Winning

South Africa have an excellent chance of beating hosts Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the ZIM T20 Tri-Series on Monday, July 14. The T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists are walking into the series with a strong squad led by Rassie van der Dussen. The Proteas look covered in all the departments of the game. They have a strong batting unit consisting of Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, and Van der Dussen himself, and they also boast of a world-class pace unit consisting of Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger and Kwena Maphaka/

Zimbabwe also have a decent side, but they don't have the experience of regularly locking horns with the big teams. Sikandar Raza is the only global star in that team. Brian Bennett is their best batter in the last ten matches but he has scored just 222 runs at an average of Brian Bennett.Zimbabwe haven't beaten South Africa in a T20I match till date,and chances of them breaking the jinx appear to be very low.

Zimbabwe chances of winning - 20%

South Africa chances of winning - 80%

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Trevor Gwandu of Zimbabwe has picked11 wickets in his last seven outingsat an economy rate of 6.99 and a strike rate of 12.09. Overall, the 27-year-old pacer has picked 14 wickets in as many matches at an average of 18.35. Gwandu was not part of the Test series against South Africa, and would be raring to prove his mark in the T20Is. He could emerge as one of the leading-wicket-taker in the match.

Eyes will be on South Africa all-rounder George Linde, who has picked five wickets in his last two T20I outings at an economy rate of 6.13 and a strike rate of 9.6. Linde is also a handy batter andhas scored 2304 runs at a strike rate of 135.44in his 209-match T20 career. The left-arm spinner has picked 188 wickets in those matches. Linde's all-round abilities make him one of the safest bets in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wessly Madhevere to hit over 50 runs for Zimbabwe 2.15 Bet on Batery Dewald Brevis to score over 50 runs for South Africa 1.20 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bat first 51 percent of the time in Harare in the last five years. The teams batting first at the venue have also won 64.29 percent of the times. In the last match at the venue, Zimbabwe opted to bowl first and defeated Ireland by three wickets. It's very likely that the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first once again on Monday.

Weather Report

It could be partly cloudy in Harare on Monday, July 14, but with a precipitation level of just five percent, there ishardly any chance of rain.With a humidity level of 60 percent, the temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 10 km/h.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa

Zimbabwe Playing XI

Dion Myers Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Wesley Madhevere All-rounder Sikandar Raza (CAP) All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Tony Munyonga All-rounder Clive Madande (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Revor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have won just two of their last three complete T20I matches. They last locked horns with Ireland in a three-match T20I series. Two matches ended without a result due to rain, but Zimbabwe won the second T20I to clinch the series 1-0. They lost their fourth and fifth-last match against Afghanistan by three wickets and 50 runs respectively.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Lhua-dre Pretorius (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Dewald Brevis Batter Rassie van der Dussen (CAP) Batter1 Rubin Hermann Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder George Linde All-rounder S Muthusamy Bowler N Peter Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa played their last T20I series against Pakistan, and won the series 2-0. They lost their fourth and fifth-last match against India by 135 and 11 runs respectively.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa are unbeaten against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket.

Head to Head

Matches: 6

South Africa Won: 5

Zimbabwe Won: 1

NR: 1

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to score over 19.5 runs before fall iof 1st wicket @ 1.85 (Batery Bet)

Reeza Hendricks and Lhuan-dre Pretorious are very likely to open for South Africa in the upcoming 1st T20 if the tri-series.Hendricks has been in fine formrecently, and has scored 325 runs in nine matches at an average of 36.11 and a strike rate of 154.02. Lhuan-dre Pretorious in all likelihood would be making his T20I debut for South Africa after he scored 397 runs at a strike rate of 166 in the 2025 edition of the SA20. South Africa partnered for 23 runs in their last complete match against Zimbabwe. The last T20I between the two teams was played in October 2022. There was no result to the match, but South Africa openers scored 51 runs in just three overs.

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Zimbabwe vs South Top Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza is a white-ball superstar from his country. The 39–year-old has scored 2403 runs in 105 T20I matches at an average of 25.83 and a strike rate to 136.07. He has one hundred and 14 T20I fifties to his name.

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’s top batter

Reeza Hendricks is very likely to emerge as the leading run-scorer for South Africa. He has scored 2271 runs in 78 T20I matches at an average of 30.28 and a strike rate of 131.72. He has one hundred and 17 fifties to his name in T20I cricket.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Richard Nagrava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Zimbabwe’s 27-year-old pacer Richard Nagrava is expected to lead the bowling charge for his team. He has played a total of 69 T20I matches and picked 80 wickets at an average of 21.38 and a strike rate of 7.11. Nagrava is making a comeback in the Zimbabwe squad, and that could see him leaving no stones unturned to make a fine impression against South Africa.

Gerald Coetzee to be South Africa’s top bowler

Gerald Coetzee is making his comeback to international cricket for the first time after November 2024. The 24-year-old has warmed up nicely for the tournament by participating in the Major League Cricket. He has picked 95 wickets in 74 T20 matches at an average of 23.08. He would be aiming to make his international return a memorable one on Monday.