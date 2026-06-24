Sri Lanka A vs India A Unofficial Test Series Match Prediction SRI 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India A tour of Sri Lanka is about to get even more challenging, as Sri Lanka A will now be hosting India A for the unofficial Test series. The first unofficial Test of the same is all set to take place from 25 June at 10:00 AM IST at Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka A are heading to this series after winning its previous unofficial Test series against New Zealand A by 1-0. On the other hand, India A are heading to this unofficial Test series after having drawn their previous series against South Africa A by 1-1.

Who will win? Sri Lanka A India A Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A has won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka A.

Auqib Nabi Dar, from India A, has taken 156 wickets in 41 games at an average of 18.37.

Niroshan Dickwella, from Sri Lanka A, has scored 9130 runs in 267 innings at an average of 36.08.

Sri Lanka A vs India A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against Sri Lanka A with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka A in recent games, and also has an experienced squad, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 3258 runs in 76 innings at an average of 45.25, and Auqib Nabi Dar, who holds 156 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 18.37. On the other hand, Sri Lanka A will also aim to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables to some extent. They have players such as Niroshan Dickwella, who has scored 9130 runs in 267 innings at an average of 36.08, and Chamika Gunasekara, who holds 72 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 28.12.

Sri Lanka A Chances of Winning: 48%

India A Chances of Winning: 52%

Sri Lanka A vs India A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka A definitely performed well in the tri-series against India A and Afghanistan A. Even after reaching the finals of the tournament, the team fell short to defeat India A in the same, as they now prepare to take a revenge of that loss in the unofficial Test. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will remain eager to come out victorious. They have batters such as Nuwanidu Fernando, who has scored 3770 runs in 101 innings at an average of 40.10, and Ashen Bandara, who has scored 3654 runs in 92 innings at an average of 42.98. Mohamed Shiraz will be a key bowler for the team, as he holds 186 wickets in 107 innings at an average of 28.73.

On the other hand, India A has been on a strong run in Sri Lanka, even after having trouble in the beginning. And in the upcoming unofficial Test, their line-up has players with international experience, which could help them to an extent. Along with that, India A has also been strong against Sri Lanka A in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 2672 runs in 68 innings at an average of 39.29, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 2330 runs in 51 innings at an average of 52.95. Anshul Kamboj will be a key bowler for the team, as he holds 104 wickets in 57 innings at an average of 23.86.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka A vs India A Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sri Lanka A and India A will be played at Galle International Stadium, which gives Sri Lanka A the home ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 49 Test matches, out of which 26 have been won by the team batting first, and 16 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 375, falling to 312 in the second innings, to 239 in the third innings and 154 in the fourth innings. The team which wins the toss in the unofficial Test is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sri Lanka A and India A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is some chance of rain across all match days.

Scattered Thunderstorms 81 - 83% Humidity 27° - 30° C Temperature 24 - 26 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 81 - 83% Humidity 27° - 30° C Temperature 24 - 26 kmph Wind Speed

Team Form

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A has shown a strong form in its recent games in this format. The team holds two wins and no losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Keshara Nuwantha, who holds 59 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 21.06, and Asanka Manoj, who holds 95 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 34.75.

India A Team Form

India A suffered a setback in its previous match in the longest format. The team is now having two consecutive wins and a loss in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 3866 runs in 92 innings at an average of 46.57, and Yash Thakur, who holds 88 wickets in 54 innings at an average of 27.95.

Sri Lanka A vs India A TEST Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! India A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka A vs India A Top Batters

Niroshan Dickwella will be one of the most experienced batters for Sri Lanka A. He has been able to score 9130 runs in First Class games in 267 innings at an average of 36.08.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a key batter for India A in the upcoming unofficial Test. He has managed to score 3258 runs in 76 innings in First class cricket at an average of 45.25.

Sri Lanka A vs India A Top Bowlers

Chamika Gunasekara will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 72 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 28.12.

Auqib Nabi Dar will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming unofficial Test match. He has taken an impressive total of 156 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 18.37.