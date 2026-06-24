Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Match Prediction RSA 80 % Chance of Winning NED 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 24th match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is about to be intense, as it will be Netherlands Women going against South Africa Women. This match will be taking place on 25 June at 11:00 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Netherlands Women will be heading to this game after losing their previous one to Australia Women by 98 runs. On the other hand, South Africa Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against India Women by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Netherlands Women South Africa Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have won their only head-to-head match against Netherlands Women.

Babette de Leede, from Netherlands Women, has scored 225 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 25.

Ayabonga Khaka, from South Africa Women, has taken 11 wickets in her last 8 games at an economy of 7.80.

Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women will enter the next game against Netherlands Women with a higher chance of winning. With its strong form and record over Netherlands Women, the team is likely to come out victorious. They have players such as Marizanne Kapp, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.50, and Shabnim Ismail, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19. On the other hand, Netherlands Women will be relying on its player performances to turn the tables. The team is yet to secure a win, and will be eager to cause an upset in the next game. They have players such as Babette de Leede, who has scored 134 runs in 3 innings at an average of 67, and Caroline de Lange, who took 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.33.

Netherlands Women Chances of Winning: 20%

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 80%

Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Netherlands Women didn't have a good performance in their debut season. The team has lost all of the first three games it has played, as they still search for their first win in this tournament. With the next game being against South Africa Women, things will get more challenging, noting the experience Proteas hold. They have batters such as Sterre Kallis, who has scored 66 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22, and Heather Siegers, who has scored 46 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.33. Iris Zwilling has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.25.

On the other hand, South Africa Women find themselves back in the semi-final race. Even though they started the tournament with a loss, the team went on to secure two consecutive wins, as they now prepare for another one. Since their record against Netherlands Women has been strong, it gives them an advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 72 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24, and Nadine de Klerk, who has scored 67 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22.33. Marizanne Kapp has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.16.

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Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Netherlands Women and South Africa Women will be played at County Ground in Bristol. This venue has hosted a total of 18 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 159, but it falls to 146 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Netherlands Women and South Africa Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 59% Humidity 22° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 59% Humidity 22° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Netherlands Women and South Africa Women Player List

Team Form

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women have not been able to perform at their best lately. The team has lost all of its last five games in this format, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Heather Siegers, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 45, and Phebe Molkenboer, who has scored 26 runs in 3 innings at an average of 8.66.

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have now started a winning streak in this format. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum and reach the semi-final stages. They have players such as Ayabonga Khaka, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.25, and Annerie Dercksen, who has scored 56 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.66.

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Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Babette de Leede is still dominating with the bat for Netherlands Women in this format. She has managed to score 225 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 25.

Laura Wolvaardt continues to be the key run-scorer for South Africa Women. She has managed to score 421 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 46.78.

Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Caroline de Lange is the leading wicket-taker for Netherlands Women in this format. She has been able to take 11 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.89.

Ayabonga Khaka is one of the key bowlers for South Africa Women in this format. She has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in her last 8 games at an economy of 7.80.