Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 Blast Match Prediction HAM 56 % Chance of Winning YOR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to get the most intense Cross Pool game, as the table toppers of two groups will face each other. The clash is set to take place between Hampshire and Yorkshire, as both teams will face each other on 26 June at 11:30 PM IST at The Rose Bowl. Hampshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Surrey by 5 runs. On the other hand, Yorkshire are heading to this game after losing its previous match against Leicestershire by 12 runs.

Who will win? Hampshire Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won their only head-to-head match against Yorkshire by 10 runs.

Tristan Stubbs, from Hampshire, has scored 166 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83.

Hasan Ali, from Yorkshire, has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 10.36.

Hampshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated in its recent games, and it also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 166 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83, and Scott Currie, who holds 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.16. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. For this, the team will be relying on its player form and experience, which might help them to grab the win. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 250 runs in 6 innings at an average of 50, and Hasan Ali, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 10.36.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Hampshire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire has come out to be one of the most dominant teams in this tournament. Even though they started the tournament with a loss, the team secured five consecutive wins to reach the top of the table. With the next game being against Yorkshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 161 runs in 6 innings at an average of 80.50, and Joe Weatherley, who has scored 156 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.20. Chris Wood has managed to take 10 wickets for them in 6 innings at an average of 19.50.

On the other hand, Yorkshire has also shown dominance in the T20 Blast 2026 edition. The team started the tournament with consecutive wins but has suffered some losses lately, as they have two losses and four wins in six games. Now with the next game being against Hampshire, the team will be eager to regain its winning momentum. They have batsmen such as James Wharton, who has scored 162 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.40, and Adam Lyth, who has scored 157 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.16. Jafer Chohan has managed to take 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.30.

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Hampshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Yorkshire will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 16 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls to 139 in the second innings. The team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hampshire and Yorkshire is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 63% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 63% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has been on a dominant run in the current phases of the tournament. The team has won all of its last five games this season, as they aim to continue their winning streak in the next match. They have players such as Liam Dawson, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.42, and James Vince, who has scored 121 runs in 5 innings at an average of 24.20.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has not been able to perform with consistency in its recent games. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Moeen Ali, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.12, and William Luxton, who has scored 103 runs in 6 innings at an average of 17.16.

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Hampshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Tristan Stubbs has done well with the bat for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 168 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 83.

Jonny Bairstow is showing his experience with the bat for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to score 250 runs for the team in six innings at an average of 50.

Hampshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Scott Currie continues to dominate with the ball for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 12.16.

Hasan Ali is leading the wicket-taking charts for Yorkshire in this season. He has managed to take an impressive total of 11 wickets in just 5 games at an average of 10.36.