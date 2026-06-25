Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 Blast Match Prediction
HAM
56%
Chance of Winning
YOR
44%
Parimatch
T20
The Rose Bowl
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hampshire has won their only head-to-head match against Yorkshire by 10 runs.
- Tristan Stubbs, from Hampshire, has scored 166 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83.
- Hasan Ali, from Yorkshire, has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 10.36.
Hampshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning
Hampshire will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated in its recent games, and it also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 166 runs in 4 innings at an average of 83, and Scott Currie, who holds 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.16. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. For this, the team will be relying on its player form and experience, which might help them to grab the win. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 250 runs in 6 innings at an average of 50, and Hasan Ali, who holds 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 10.36.
- Hampshire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 44%
Hampshire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Hampshire has come out to be one of the most dominant teams in this tournament. Even though they started the tournament with a loss, the team secured five consecutive wins to reach the top of the table. With the next game being against Yorkshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 161 runs in 6 innings at an average of 80.50, and Joe Weatherley, who has scored 156 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.20. Chris Wood has managed to take 10 wickets for them in 6 innings at an average of 19.50.
On the other hand, Yorkshire has also shown dominance in the T20 Blast 2026 edition. The team started the tournament with consecutive wins but has suffered some losses lately, as they have two losses and four wins in six games. Now with the next game being against Hampshire, the team will be eager to regain its winning momentum. They have batsmen such as James Wharton, who has scored 162 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.40, and Adam Lyth, who has scored 157 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.16. Jafer Chohan has managed to take 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.30.
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Hampshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Hampshire and Yorkshire will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 16 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls to 139 in the second innings. The team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Hampshire and Yorkshire is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.
Hampshire and Yorkshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Vince James
batsman
Lyth Adam
batsman
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Mayes Ben
no information yet
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Fuller James
all rounder
Ali Hasan
bowler
Currie Scott
bowler
Tye Andrew
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Baker Sonny
bowler
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Team Form
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire has been on a dominant run in the current phases of the tournament. The team has won all of its last five games this season, as they aim to continue their winning streak in the next match. They have players such as Liam Dawson, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.42, and James Vince, who has scored 121 runs in 5 innings at an average of 24.20.
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has not been able to perform with consistency in its recent games. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Moeen Ali, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.12, and William Luxton, who has scored 103 runs in 6 innings at an average of 17.16.
Hampshire vs Yorkshire
T20
The Rose Bowl, null
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Yorkshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hampshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters
Tristan Stubbs has done well with the bat for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 168 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 83.
Jonny Bairstow is showing his experience with the bat for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to score 250 runs for the team in six innings at an average of 50.
Hampshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers
Scott Currie continues to dominate with the ball for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 12.16.
Hasan Ali is leading the wicket-taking charts for Yorkshire in this season. He has managed to take an impressive total of 11 wickets in just 5 games at an average of 10.36.
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