England Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction ENG 56 % Chance of Winning WIN 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most intense games in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is now set to take place, as it will be England Women facing West Indies Women in the next clash. This match is all set to take place on 24 June at 11:00 PM IST at Lord's in London. England Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Scotland Women by 38 runs. On the other hand, West Indies Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets. Which team will have an end to its winning streak in this tournament?

Who will win? England Women West Indies Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against West Indies Women.

Shemaine Campbelle has scored 14 runs off 15 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her once.

Alice Capsey has scored 77 runs off 50 balls against Hayley Matthews, while Hayley has dismissed her twice.

England Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

England Women will enter the next game against West Indies Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against West Indies Women, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Danni Wyatt, who has scored 128 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64, and Sophie Ecclestone, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.28. On the other hand, West Indies Women will also be eager to secure a win. The team has been undefeated in this tournament, as they aim to grab another win. They have players such as Shemaine Campbelle, who has scored 130 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65, and Aaliyah Alleyne, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.6w.

England Women Chances of Winning: 56%

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 44%

England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women have performed absolutely well in this tournament. After winning all of their initial three games, the team now aims for a strong finish in the group stages. And the next game against West Indies Women provides them with an opportunity to do so. England Women holds a strong record over them lately, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Sophia Dunkley, who scored 57 runs off 37 balls in the last game, and Amy Jones, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.66. Freya Kemp has taken 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 9.20.

On the other hand, West Indies Women have also shown strong performances in this tournament. They have also been able to win their initial three games in this tournament, as they aim to extend the winning streak in the upcoming games. But it will be challenging to do it against England Women, noting the fact that their record against them has not been good lately. They have batters such as Hayley Matthews, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.33, and Deandra Dottin, who has scored 32 runs in 3 innings at an average of 10.66. Hayley Matthews has also taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 9.28.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The clash between England Women and West Indies Women will take place at Lord's, which means England Women will take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 13 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 151, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between England Women and West Indies Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 56% Humidity 21° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 21° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

England Women and West Indies Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have maintained an impressive form in the shortest format of the game. The team has won all of its last five games, as they aim to extend their winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Charlie Dean, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.40, and Heather Knight, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50.

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have also found themselves on a winning streak. The team holds one loss and three consecutive wins in its last five matches, as it aims to extend its winning streak. They have players such as Afy Fletcher, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22, and Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 168.18.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Alice Capsey has been the highest run-scorer for England Women in recent games. She has managed to score 260 runs for the team in her last 9 games at an average of 37.14.

Hayley Matthews is one of the key batters for the West Indies Women lately. She has been able to score 299 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 42.71.

England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Charlie Dean continues to dominate with the ball for England Women in this tournament. She has managed to take 17 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.40.

Hayley Matthews has also done well for West Indies Women with the ball. She has managed to take 13 wickets in her last 9 games for the team at an economy of 6.74.