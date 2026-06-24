Bangladesh Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction
IND
75%
Chance of Winning
BAN
25%
Parimatch
T20i
Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- India Women have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh Women.
- Shafali Verma has scored 15 runs off 11 balls against Ritu Moni, while Ritu has dismissed her once.
- Nigar Sultana has scored 38 runs off 52 balls against Deepti Sharma, while Deepti has dismissed her once.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning
India Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning against Bangladesh Women. The team stands undefeated against Bangladesh Women in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 159 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53, and Shree Charani, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.40. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will also be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. For this, the team will rely on its recent winning momentum. They have players such as Juairiya Ferdous, who has scored 65 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.66, and Sanjida Akter Meghla, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.50.
- Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 25%
- India Women Chances of Winning: 75%
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Bangladesh Women have shown some good performances in this tournament. Out of the three games played, the team has managed to secure two wins and lost just one, as they stand close to the semi-final spot in the standings. But the next game against India Women will be a challenge, as their record over them has not been good. They have batters such as Shorna Akter, who has scored 57 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 135.71, and Nigad Sultana, who has scored 63 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21. Nahida Akter has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.
On the other hand, India Women had a strong start to the tournament. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins, but suffered with a loss in the previous match against South Africa, which makes every game crucial for their qualification. With the next game being against Bangladesh Women, it comes as an opportunity for them to regain form. They have batters such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 92 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.66, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 72 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24. Deepti Sharma has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.33.
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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. This venue has hosted 18 T20Is in total, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 129 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Bangladesh Women and India Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Bangladesh Women and India Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Dola Dilara Akter
wicket keeper
Verma Shefali
batsman
Ferdous Juairiya
bowler
Bhatia Yastika Harish
wicket keeper
Akhter Supta Sharmin
batsman
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Sultana Joty Nigar
wicket keeper
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Mostari Sobhana
batsman
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Akter Shorna
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Moni Ritu
all rounder
Yadav Radha
all rounder
Akter Nahida
bowler
Khan Rabeya
bowler
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Akter Marufa
bowler
Singh Renuka
bowler
Maghla Shanjida Akther
bowler
Team Form
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh Women have managed to regain their winning momentum right before this game. The team is now having two losses and three wins in their last five games, as they aim to secure another win in the next match. They have players such as Marufa Akter, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.66, and Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 42 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.
India Women Team Form
India Women just got their winning momentum affected after a loss against South Africa Women. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as the next game brings a chance to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shafali Verma, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.80, and Richa Ghosh, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 176.92.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women
T20i
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Top Batters
Nigar Sultana will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 273 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 30.33.
Harmanpreet Kaur is leading India Women's batting lineup from the front in this format. She has managed to score 278 runs for the team in her last 9 games at an average of 34.75.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Top Bowlers
Ritu Moni has been consistent with the ball for Bangladesh Women in this format. She has managed to take 10 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.67.
Shree Charani has been the star with the ball for India Women in this tournament. She has managed to take a massive total of 17 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.86.
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