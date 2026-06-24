Bangladesh Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction IND 75 % Chance of Winning BAN 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 9.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have a do-or-die game, as Bangladesh Women will be going against India Women in the next game. This match will be played on 25 June at 7:00 PM IST at Old Trafford in Manchester. Bangladesh Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Pakistan Women by 23 runs. On the other hand, India Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one to South Africa Women by 6 wickets. Which one of these teams gets to keep their semi-final hopes alive after this game?

Who will win? Bangladesh Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh Women.

Shafali Verma has scored 15 runs off 11 balls against Ritu Moni, while Ritu has dismissed her once.

Nigar Sultana has scored 38 runs off 52 balls against Deepti Sharma, while Deepti has dismissed her once.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning against Bangladesh Women. The team stands undefeated against Bangladesh Women in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 159 runs in 3 innings at an average of 53, and Shree Charani, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.40. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will also be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. For this, the team will rely on its recent winning momentum. They have players such as Juairiya Ferdous, who has scored 65 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.66, and Sanjida Akter Meghla, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.50.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 25%

India Women Chances of Winning: 75%

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women have shown some good performances in this tournament. Out of the three games played, the team has managed to secure two wins and lost just one, as they stand close to the semi-final spot in the standings. But the next game against India Women will be a challenge, as their record over them has not been good. They have batters such as Shorna Akter, who has scored 57 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 135.71, and Nigad Sultana, who has scored 63 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21. Nahida Akter has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.

On the other hand, India Women had a strong start to the tournament. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins, but suffered with a loss in the previous match against South Africa, which makes every game crucial for their qualification. With the next game being against Bangladesh Women, it comes as an opportunity for them to regain form. They have batters such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 92 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.66, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 72 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24. Deepti Sharma has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.33.

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. This venue has hosted 18 T20Is in total, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 129 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh Women and India Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 22° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 22° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have managed to regain their winning momentum right before this game. The team is now having two losses and three wins in their last five games, as they aim to secure another win in the next match. They have players such as Marufa Akter, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.66, and Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 42 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.

India Women Team Form

India Women just got their winning momentum affected after a loss against South Africa Women. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as the next game brings a chance to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shafali Verma, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.80, and Richa Ghosh, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 176.92.

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 273 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 30.33.

Harmanpreet Kaur is leading India Women's batting lineup from the front in this format. She has managed to score 278 runs for the team in her last 9 games at an average of 34.75.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Ritu Moni has been consistent with the ball for Bangladesh Women in this format. She has managed to take 10 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.67.

Shree Charani has been the star with the ball for India Women in this tournament. She has managed to take a massive total of 17 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.86.