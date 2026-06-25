Kent vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Match Prediction KEN 43 % Chance of Winning NOT 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are now getting ready for yet another Cross Pool game in the T20 Blast, as Kent will be going against Nottinghamshire in the next game. This match is all set to take place on 26 June at 11:30 PM IST at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Kent is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Essex by just 3 runs. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Derbyshire by 10 runs. Which one of these two teams gets to secure its fourth win of the season?

Who will win? Kent Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has won its only head-to-head match against Nottinghamshire by 9 wickets.

Sam Billings, from Kent, has scored 224 runs in just 6 innings at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 173.64.

Mohammad Ali, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.50.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the next game against Kent with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament, which could help them to win the next game. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 251 runs in 6 innings at an average of 50.20, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.50. On the other hand, Kent will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. Holding the home-ground advantage, the team will be looking at ways to secure another win over Nottinghamshire. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 224 runs in 6 innings at an average of 56, and Matt Milnes, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.12.

Kent Chances of Winning: 43%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 57%

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent has given mixed performances in the South Group, as it aims to regain the winning momentum. The team is now having three wins and three losses in the six games it has played, as they now aim to secure another win. But with their recent form, the next game against Nottinghamshire seems challenging, despite having the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 104 runs in 3 innings at an average of 52, and Zak Crawley, who has scored 141 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.20. Keith Dudgeon has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire didn't start the tournament well but has caught up now. The team started this season with three consecutive losses but has now secured three consecutive wins in six games, as it aims to continue its winning streak. Their streak has already boosted the confidence levels for the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 149 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.80, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 175 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.16. Dillon Pennington has managed to take 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 28.25.

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Kent vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Nottinghamshire will be played at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kent. This venue has hosted 4 T20Is in total, out of which 2 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Nottinghamshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 51% Humidity 19° - 32° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 51% Humidity 19° - 32° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Kent and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Jake Lintott, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 28, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 79 runs in 6 innings at an average of 13.16.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it prepares for the upcoming match. They have players such as George Linde, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.33, and Joe Clarke, who has scored 62 runs in 6 innings at an average of 10.33.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire T20 St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now!

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Sam Billings is the highest run-scorer for Kent in this tournament, dominating with the bat. He has managed to score 224 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 56.

George Munsey is dominating in this tournament for Nottinghamshire. He has managed to score 251 runs for the team in just 6 innings at an average of 50.20 and a strike rate of 145.08.

Kent vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Matt Milnes is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in six innings at an average of 21.12 and an economy of 8.04.

Mohammad Ali has been a crucial asset to the bowling line-up of Nottinghamshire. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 15.50.